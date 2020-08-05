After a months-long closure due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Delta County Libraries opened the doors again to the public on Tuesday, July 21. “We are excited to be open again and enjoying having patrons back in the libraries,” says Adriana Chavira, library manager.
In order to provide a safe environment for staff and patrons, and to comply with current county and state health guidelines, some library services and policies have changed. Currently, the libraries are open at 50% building capacity and hours are limited.
“It is our top priority to ensure our libraries are safe places for the community so that we may continue to offer valuable services and programs to as many patrons as possible,” explains Chavira.
The implementation of enhanced cleaning protocols, the quarantining of returned library materials, virtual programs, and the use of personal protective equipment are just a few examples of how the libraries have adapted to meet the current health guidelines.
Curbside pickup has been available since May, but many people have missed the opportunity to browse the shelves in the library.
“It is a rewarding experience for many of our patrons to walk in the door not knowing what they are going to take home with them. They might expect to take home a television series on DVD and end up taking home a book on gardening. They might walk in without a clue as to what they want and end up being surprised by what they find. There’s a sense of adventure and excitement in that.”
Library staff know that public computers and internet are also an important need that the libraries fill in the community, especially during a pandemic that has forced many into unemployment.
“We are aware that our public computers may be the only pathway for many community members to search and apply for jobs, apply for unemployment, and connect with necessary community assistance programs,” states Chavira.
Since May, the libraries have offered curbside pickup, virtual programs, and take-home activity kits. “We are still offering virtual programs and take-home kits,” says Chavira, “and curbside pickup is still available by appointment. We understand that many of our patrons still do not feel comfortable coming into the library and it is important that they are able to access materials.”
For more information on the reopening of the libraries, including a schedule of open hours and what to expect when you visit the library, go to www.deltalibraries.org/libraries-reopen/ or contact your local library.
