The devastating drought facing farmers across the western United States isn’t the only dry spell affecting our rural communities. Print media is also staring down an uncertain future due to the climate of our times. Community newspapers were already suffering from a drop in advertisement in 2020 before COVID sank its fangs into the industry, and the long-lasting drought is beginning to force some publishers off of rural landscapes, leaving a barren information wasteland in its wake. While some advocates are attempting to find solutions through government assistance programs, the only sure fix is to reinforce a commitment to fostering the relationship between businesses, consumers and local newspapers.
The past twenty years has exposed the hollow promise of the internet as a savior for rural newspapers. That online mirage is only attainable for publications in sizable communities. While it is still a viable platform for local advertisers to reach alternative markets, the population necessary to sustain internet revenues from services like GoogleAds simply does not exist. Meanwhile, the global giants of Google and Facebook completely dominate the internet terrain of America and beyond. Because much of rural America is not media rich with radio or TV stations covering local stories and events, the online monsters and area newspapers provide the only sources of information there, and only one of those sources is reliable – unless you count the bitter debates and blatant misinformation that runs rampant on social media as information.
What is learned from communities that have lost their print media is that fewer people vote. Citizens become ill-informed on decisions made by the local school district, or who is running for office, or why the county is bonding and raising taxes. Without reliable sources of information, people in the community become directionless. In addition, the human interest stories and shared histories that create and confirm common bonds are lost and the very definition of community is suddenly at stake. In the long run, fewer candidates run for office, fewer people attend special events, and without a widely-distributed platform to advertise, fewer customers support local businesses.
There is a movement to subsidize rural newspapers through proposed programs that could give those that are struggling a hand-up. Some advocate to impose fees on tech giants like Google and Facebook, requiring them to pay for the program. Advocates claim it’s not a punishment for success but rather the industry seeking compensation for the use of content from which the online behemoths profit. Google alone made $4.7 billion from news stories it displayed via search and Google News in 2018 – and most of these stories were pirated from newspapers. While this, and similar programs may offer a short-term fix, long-term sustainable solutions can only come from within the community.
Supporting local businesses ensures the longevity of area commerce. Successful businesses, in turn, will have the capital to continue supporting local newspapers through advertisement, thereby maintaining their customer base. Advertising is the bedrock of local print media, and without that source of income, the future of community newspapers is uncertain. The demise of local newspapers offers the ingredients for ill-informed citizens and could very well spell disaster for the future of the community itself. The complementary relationship between residents, local businesses and area newspapers is a tenuous one. Like all relationships, it must be nurtured and fed if we all intend to have a future together.
In a follow-up piece to this article, to be published in the October Spotlight, the focus will turn toward the community as the true heart of small-town newspapers and the inherent responsibilities we have as citizens.
