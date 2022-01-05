The completion of the Denver and Rio Grande Railroad in 1883 made the Uncompahgre Valley much more accessible to settlers. Pioneers began to trickle into the valley in ever-increasing numbers. However, eager farmers and ranchers, who staked their claims through the Homestead Act, soon found that annual rainfall and irrigation water, supplied by the fickle Uncompahgre River, often proved to be inadequate. A few miles to the northwest, the mighty Gunnison River flowed through the dauntingly deep Black Canyon and offered the potential to bring life-giving water to the valley between Delta and Montrose. The problem was that six miles of solid bedrock lay between the river and the fields in desperate need of a solution.
Local legend has it that toward the end of the century, a farmer and former miner named Frank Lauzon woke from a dream, certain that he had solved the perplexing problem in his sleep. In Lauzon’s dream, he channeled water from the Gunnison River through a long tunnel and into the thirsty valley to the delight of farmers and ranchers from Delta to Montrose, who hoisted the former miner onto their shoulders in a triumphant slow-motion celebration.
Meanwhile, in the waking world, a young politician had been making a name for himself in the nearby North Fork Valley where folks were all too familiar with the challenges of diverting water. When he was only 23 years old, Charles Mead Hammond had already secured the mountain spring from which the town of Paonia receives its water supply today, and he would soon go on to tackle bigger water issues on the Western Slope.
Mead was born in Bradford, Pennsylvania but rode the surging tide west with his family and eventually landed in the frontier town of Paonia. It was here in this rugged environment that the young visionary began to take an interest in law. Through sheer tenacity and self-determination, Mead studied tattered law books by the light of campfires while running cattle with his father. He eventually passed the bar, and the self-taught lawyer became the attorney for the town of Paonia at 26 years of age.
While Frank Lauzon was dreaming of tunnels and verdant fields, the tall and personable lawyer was strolling into the state legislature as a representative of Delta and Montrose counties. It would be Hammond, the cowboy statesman from the wilds of Western Colorado, who would introduce the Gunnison Tunnel Bill to the assembly. The players had found their marks and the stage was set.
Two years prior, in 1900, a risky expedition was attempted by John Pelton and four other bold ranchers who made their way down the treacherous Black Canyon to scout the location for a possible tunnel entrance. The savage water made splinters out of the wooden boats, sending the explorer’s supplies downstream and forcing the men to climb out of the unforgiving gorge. The following year, a team from the U.S. Geological Survey and Montrose Power and Light made a second assault on the river. This time, using newly invented air mattresses and with cameras in tow, the crew came back whole and documented a few possible sites for dams and a water diversion along the way.
With the site secured, Hammond proposed the subsequent bill but soon found it to be in jeopardy as a competitive proposal was being advanced by the representative of Gunnison County, C.T. Rawalt, who was championing a bill to construct the first college in Western Colorado. The neighboring statesmen agreed to tie their proposals together with proverbial barbed wire, knowing that they would either sink or swim together when the votes were counted. Due to the tireless efforts of Mead, both bills passed – one bringing life-giving water to the Uncompahgre Valley, and the other establishing Western State College in Gunnison.
Construction on the tunnel began in 1905, bringing close to 500 workers and their families from across the state and as far as the coal mining country of the Appalachian Mountains. New towns appeared overnight at both ends of the endeavor, which immediately faded from existence as soon as the tunnel was completed. However, at the time, the towns of Lujane at the west end and River Portal on the eastern inlet were bustling with activity.
The determined laborers were forced to navigate a treacherous fault line and broke into an underground hot spring that turned the tunnel into a steam-heated nightmare. Poisonous gases, extreme heat and danger awaited every swing of spike and hammer. Dynamite had replaced black powder but was nonetheless deadly. The three-year project was grueling and had to be accomplished entirely by candlelight. Before the 5.8 miles of rock was blasted through, 26 men would die and countless others would be maimed by explosions and cave-ins.
On July 6, 1909, the workers, who had been digging from opposite ends of the tunnel, met in the middle and “holed through,” with an offset of only 18 inches, making the undertaking one of the most astounding engineering feats to date. The tunnel, at 11 feet wide, 12 feet tall and nearly six miles in length, had the distinction as the longest irrigation tunnel in the world at the time.
A monumental celebration occurred in Montrose on September 23, 1909, for the official dedication. A massive double archway was constructed over Main Street, and President William H. Taft dedicated the tunnel, “in the incomparable valley with the unpronounceable name,” with the push of a symbolic button that would start the water flowing. A scaled-down replica of the double archway can be seen today on the west side of Highway 50, just south of Olathe, as an homage to the project.
Unfortunately, the young statesman would not be there to see the water pass through the mouth of the west portal for the first time. Mead Hammond developed severe diabetes in 1903, shortly after the bill's passing. Before the advent of insulin, the diagnosis was a death sentence. For a time, he resided in Gunnison where he prolonged the inevitable with a strict diet of roasted trout. In October of the same year, he returned to Paonia and insisted on satisfying a craving for his sister’s prized Paonia peach preserves, whereby he fell into a coma and never again regained consciousness. There are worse ways to go, but we’ll never know how far the charismatic young statesman may have ascended.
Today, the Gunnison Tunnel irrigates over 76,000 acres of fertile farm and ranch land in the Uncompahgre Valley. Potatoes, alfalfa, oats, beans, onions, a host of fruit trees, hops, hemp and world-famous corn are all grown in those fields. As the most significant diversion in Colorado, the tunnel claims the same volume of water that the entire Front Range diverts to its fields and close to the same amount that the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California is allocated at the other end of the Colorado River.
In 1973, the American Society of Civil Engineers pronounced the tunnel as a National Historic Civil Engineering Landmark. It is now listed on the National Register of Historic Landmarks. The engineering marvel that is the Gunnison Tunnel could not have come to pass if it were not for the grit and tenacity of the workers who toiled in the dark and the perseverance of the young politician from Paonia whose persistence paid off for generations. Anyone who has had the pleasure of sinking their teeth into an ear of Olathe Sweet corn owes Mead Hammond a debt of gratitude.
Epilogue: The Gunnison Tunnel is a crucial part of the Colorado River Storage Project. Along with the Flaming Gorge Dam on the Green, the Navajo Reservoir in New Mexico and Lake Powell in Utah, Blue Mesa Reservoir, and the subsequent Gunnison dams produce electricity, flood thousands of acres of farmland, and supply water to more than 40 million people. As reduced snowfall, a warming climate, and increased demand stress the system, farmers and ranchers, who use 60% of the Colorado watershed, are forced to reduce their consumption while cities downstream continue to grow.
Last summer, for the first time, the Bureau of Reclamation ordered the Flaming Gorge, Navajo, and Blue Mesa reservoirs to let a collective 200,000 acre-feet of water pass on to Lake Powell so the dam at Glen Canyon could continue to produce electricity throughout the winter. As the potential for a prolonged drought continues to force diversions of precious water to the Colorado River Basin, deeper cuts in allocation loom on the horizon of the arid west. Now would be a good time for a new champion of ingenuity to emerge on the Western Slope.
