I’ve got a powerful word for everyone reading this who is 40 and above: mixtape. This used to be the most powerful way to say, “I love you,” known to Generation X. We spent hours waiting for that perfect song to come on the radio just so that we could hit record. What a labor of love!
One of the biggest mistakes that we make with movement is when we make it repetitive. Imagine a mixtape that is just one song! Doing the same exercise routines keeps us bound. Movement is not meant to be a mantra, a repetitive way of being, but a mixtape. Children understand this, they are continually finding different ways to move. Their bodies thrive on this goofy gooey movement that comes naturally to them.
Dynamic movement
In yoga, you flow from pose to pose. It is the flow that opens up your flexibility and strength. The YouTube channels that give beautiful examples of dynamic movement include Movement Parallels Life and Essentrics. Both of these programs work on functional restorative movement. This movement style focuses on lengthening muscles and toning fascia, unlike traditional muscle mass building that eventually tightens the body contributing to joint pain and muscle atrophy.
In my fitness class Core Transformation, we explore new movements and encourage experimentation. The brain loves this playful approach. Every workout should be designed to turn on all 620 muscles in the body and give them increased flexibility and create juicy joints. This is the zone where the body is stimulated into making more mitochondria, the energy powerhouses of the cells.
Creative Movement is Brain Training
Albert Einstein, a man famous for his brain power, would use his body to turn on his brain by taking regular breaks outdoors. He would breathe deeply and take barefoot walks on different surfaces. He firmly believed that if his feet were stimulated by different temperatures and textures he would be able to think more precisely, and that his focus would be better when he needed to return to the lab. Here are a few other techniques that you can use to improve your body, brain and emotional connections.
Here are simple ways you can use your body to reset your mind:
- Criss-Cross Your Limbs Across the Midline - playfully swing your arms in front of the body, crossing over the mid-line. Repeat this process with your legs to wake up your brain.
- 2. Watch Amy Cuddy’s Ted Talk: “Your Body Language - May Shape Who You Are” as an introductory look at how your body movements affect your emotions.
- If you haven’t tried it yet, try the Stress Breaker Breath routine video: Stress Breaker Breath - Hands on Body Works
- Look up how to reset the vagus nerve on Youtube. You will find a myriad of ways that you can use breath and simple hands-on touch to reset your vagus nerve- the emotional control center of the body.
Mix up your movement to unlock your holistic potential.
