Prom, graduation, and summer approaching are all reasons for kids to celebrate. It’s also the time to remind students that the choices they make when getting behind the wheel can be life-changing. North Fork EMS has taken an active role over the last 15 years to organize and stage a biennial Mock Crash to show North Fork High School students what a fatal crash looks like, and to seriously consider their decisions before driving a car.
This year, the Mock Crash will be held at North Fork High School on Wednesday, April 27th starting at 9am. The agencies involved include: Colorado State Patrol, Delta County Sheriff's Office, Hotchkiss Police Department, Delta County 911 Dispatch, Hotchkiss Fire Department, Delta County Victim Services, Delta County Coroner and CareFlight. Two wrecked vehicles are being supplied by Royal Towing of Paonia.
“Many thanks to all the responders who donate their time and equipment to bring a sense of realism to the crash. We hope this will leave a lasting impression on students.” says Kathy Steckel, NF EMS District Chief. The crash is based on the scenario of high school students choosing to party after prom, becoming intoxicated by alcohol and/or marijuana, and attempting to drive home. The staged scene consists of previously wrecked vehicles and NFHS drama students wearing moulage and acting out specific roles. The event offers a sobering message to the student body that driving with alcohol, drugs or distractions can lead to life threatening injuries and death.
