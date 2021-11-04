Imagine showing up for your first highly competitive state bicycle competition and seeing a small town’s worth of racers and supporters spread out at the course site. That is the spectacle that greeted the Montrose Mountain Bike Team in the cool morning on Durango Mesa on Saturday, October 23. Eight hundred competitors from Wyoming, South Dakota, New Mexico and Colorado, representing 81 high school race teams, arrived ready to raise the dust on a demanding track to compete for state honors. The 800 racers were supported by their coaches, families and friends, swelling the numbers and bringing big bike energy to the day.
The Montrose Mountain Bike Team comprises the Piedra Region, one of four regions represented in the competition and includes riders from Montrose, Hotchkiss, Paonia, Cedaredge, Delta, Ouray and Ridgway. Out of 29 bikers on the Montrose team, 18 qualified to race at the State level. Freshman, sophomore, junior Varsity and varsity teams made up the boys’ and girls’ divisions.
The Montrose team started preparing for this race season almost two years ago, but this bike season offered the first opportunity to taste the full-on experience of meeting up with riders from outside of their regional pods. They prepared by competing in an initial time trial followed by three races in different locations in Colorado. The Durango course for freshman, sophomore and junior varsity competitors was a 13-mile challenge with steep inclines and fast downhills, over bridges and with hair-pin turns that the riders had to negotiate at speed. The Varsity cyclists raced 20 miles of the same course.
Coach Sven Edstrom said that the team was pumped and a little nervous, but once they hit the course they gave it their all. He saw some surprising leads taken by his riders, confounding the conventional wisdom of the rather complicated ranking system. He remarked on the collegial atmosphere of the event. Over the course of this season the team has formed bonds that supersede the fact that they’ve also been in competition with one another. Parents and spectators cheered every rider on as they whizzed past, and the riders formed tight friendships over the months of demanding practice.
Although the cyclists are all serious in their devotion to mountain biking, they managed to have some fun with the event. Each race had a theme. The theme for state was Disco, so riders sported tutus, wigs, hats, even a disco-ball decorated bike helmet. Crazy bike-themed noisemakers were trotted out by costumed spectators and parents as well. The race officials also made room for a racer who had experienced a traumatic hit-and-run accident, and was able to join the other competitors to get back in the game after a difficult recovery period. A senior with developmental challenges also had his day in the sun, riding an electric tricycle in the Chase race, followed by team members, as he has done throughout his high school career.
The takeaway, according to Edstrom, is that “now we know what to expect, and we can train toward a goal.” For Olivia Edstrom, a freshman rider, this year of training and racing involved “figuring out what and how to push yourself to do better, with the support of your teammates and opponents.” She extolled the benefit of making tight friendships with a diverse group of athletes from all over.
