This January, the Western Colorado Horticultural Society met in Grand Junction for their annual conference. The conference showcases local and international speakers who present on various horticultural practices. Members are comprised of Western Slope fruit, vegetable and vineyard growers using both conventional and organic methods.
This year, the event was held at the Two Rivers Inn on January 18th. Various awards were presented at the event. Perhaps the most prestigious award of the evening went to long-time fruit growers in the North Fork Valley – Mountain Spirit Organics.
The Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Steve Lewis, Willy Groome and Brian Lewis of Mountain Spirit. Their orchard, situated at 6,500 feet outside of Cedaredge, has been turning out delicious organic peaches and apples for over 35 years now. The trio has long been committed to raising organic fruit. At the ceremony, Richard Kinser of Rogers Mesa Fruit presented the plaque to Steve, Willy, and Brian and stated that the recognition was very well deserved by this outstanding orchard.
