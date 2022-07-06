I am passionate about movement. Not just the daily motions that we go through to get from point A to point B. Movement is embodiment. So many people throw that term around because it makes you feel a heightened sense of enlightenment to say it. But it’s very deep, this idea that our bodies are the tent or housing for the sacred chalice that is our mind, spirit and soul. The western mindset often separates the body from the inner being, and many of us live our lives stuck in our heads completely disconnected from our bodies- how they move and how they are stuck.
The idea of holism is ancient and often overlooked as we rush around from one task to the next, checking our phones, playing our favorite tunes, looking up information to make a meal or just mindlessly surfing on social media. Holism is the theory that the parts of a whole are in intimate interconnection, such that they cannot exist independently of the whole. The body is interconnection- a true crossroads as the physical meets the mental meets the spirit and soul of a person. It is an incredible mystery. It’s a mystery, even though Ann Cuddy in her Ted Talk entitled, “Your Body Language May Shape Who You Are,” explains that something as simple as raising your hands in a victory pose can elevate your mood and ability to perform.
Many fitness instructors will tell you that “Motion is Lotion”.This is true, especially if you do it in a way that is dynamic.A dynamic movement sessiongoes further than holding static poses; it includes thoughtful breathwork and fluidity. Dynamic movement also includes engaging your spirit by avoiding your to-do list and staying in a place of gratitude and joy. This movement practice is a balance between work and release. (Hint: Work is not the most important side of the motion continuum.) Your body’s release can teach your spirit to breathe and let go as well. This is holism.
It boils down to this: I once heard a fitness guru say, “Why do I do this crazy workout?” His answer, “Because I want to look good!” Um. No. Looking good and feeling good are nice side effects of working out. But they are body-centric and avoid the healing effects of restorative movement on the soul, spirit & mind. My challenge to all of my students is to move and allow your body to instruct your inward being to leave the stress of your mind & spirit behind you. Then, step up with increased energy to multiply love into the world in the way that only you can. The sacred and unique treasure that you are can go out and connect with the world when you are energized. When your body feels good, you can do what you were designed to do! Just do it. Do it well.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.