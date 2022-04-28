The friendliest town around just got a little more friendly to coffee lovers. In the middle of downtown Hotchkiss, a new and delightfully fun coffee and gift shop has opened its doors and is already creating quite a buzz. 246 Coffee is the vision brought to life by Jean Deane, and the community, who knows a good thing when they see it, is already turning up as regulars to enjoy a fine cup, a bite of food and abundant sunshine on the patio.
Jean, and her husband Rick, who owns and operates a local Wagyu beef operation, Eagle Butte Ranch, have a home on Bone Mesa. She operates a gift shop in Aspen at their sister Ranch, T Lazy Seven, and wanted to open something similar in Hotchkiss but knew that it would need something to drive customers to the location. She decided that nothing motivates folks like coffee, so she found a trusted blend from Ink Coffee in Denver and snagged the perfect spot in the center of Hotchkiss.
Located in the former Boss Cellular building, the quaint stucco building is packed with gifts, souvenirs, local art, and greeting cards to browse while visitors can enjoy a top-notch cup of coffee. She surrounded herself with a great team led by manager Tracy Sternburg. Both Jean and Tracy are committed to supporting and celebrating local talent and have contracted with several local food purveyors to keep the shop stocked with sweet and savory offerings.
All of their food is outsourced locally. There are treats from Hannah from Blue Sky Baking and savory goods from Derek with Apple Street Farms. Local favorite Mountain Oven Bakery in Paonia also contributes to the fare. With a wide variety and ever-evolving choices, local patrons are sure to return again and again to enjoy a bite and a cup on the sunny patio.
Jean is adamant about keeping consistent hours. You will find 246 Coffee open seven days a week, from 7 am until 4 pm every day. They opened their doors for the first time on the 15th of April and have already gained a loyal following. Stop by 246 Bridge Street in Hotchkiss and enjoy a cup for yourself.
