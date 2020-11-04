On the south end of Main Street in Delta there’s a nondescript little building that has received several visitors lately. Owners Steve Snydstrup and William Tedrow have opened the Stoik Beer Company, Delta’s first working brewery and they are hoping to put Delta on the map by attracting beer aficionados from far and wide to this corner of the western slope.
The two have been refining recipes and exploring breweries from San Francisco to Germany since 2005. They have always wanted to open a brewery in Colorado and when asked, why they chose Delta for their location, they simply respond with, ‘Why Not?” Steve and William claim that Delta is ripe for a brewery and even look forward to the healthy competition of sharing the city with another brewery someday.
They feel fortunate to have found a location right on Main Street, and plan to take advantage of the visibility offered by their proximity to the only major north-south highway in western Colorado. William contends that Delta should strive to be a place for tourists and motorists passing through to stop and enjoy a cold beer, as well as everything else the town has to offer.
The Stoik Beer Company is set in a simple, modestly decorated building with a concrete floor, industrial style seating inside, and picnic seating on a large patio outside. They have purposely modeled a simple presentation in the hopes that their beer will speak for itself and be the true star of the show. While they’re still rotating through their flavors and gauging their customer’s reactions, they plan to set their flagship brews soon and to start canning their product for regional sales soon.
The company will focus on Belgian/American style ales and specialties. Stoik Beer also plans to support the ABC model (Always Buy Colorado) by purchasing as many ingredients as possible from local farms including hops, grain, corn and fruit. They have already developed a collaborative relationship with several of the local food trucks and musicians from the surrounding area, and have held many events on their patio to the delight of several Delta County locals and impulsive tourists who happen to stop for a treat, some music and of course, a beer.
Stoik Beer plans to keep steady, consistent hours throughout the seasons and is even open on Sunday. You can stop in for a cold one yourself at 10689 Main Street in Delta.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.