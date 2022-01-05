This past November, North Fork EMS hosted its annual fundraising event, the 2021 North Fork Holiday Marketplace, at Heritage Hall in Hotchkiss. The event hosted 28 local vendors, served two lunches, and had a Tin Can Raffle with locally donated items and services. Gambles ACE Hardware in Hotchkiss gifted a beautiful Traegar grill to the raffle with a retail value of $1,500.
The fundraiser’s raffle raised $2,640, which was matched dollar for dollar by the North Fork Ambulance Auxiliary, a nonprofit that supports emergency medical services in the North Fork Valley. With a total of $5,280, North Fork EMS was able to purchase five Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs), which have been donated to various public spaces in Hotchkiss, Crawford and Paonia.
An AED is a portable lifesaving device that can help a person suffering from sudden cardiac arrest. It gives verbal instructions to the user and is designed for an untrained person. This easy-to-use medical device can analyze the heart’s rhythm and, if necessary, deliver an electrical shock, or defibrillation, to help the heart re-establish an effective rhythm.
Kathy Steckel, District Chief of North Fork EMS says, “By having more AEDs available throughout the North Fork Valley, we are making it possible for the average person to help someone in cardiac arrest even before the ambulance arrives, and possibly be a part of helping save a life. These devices are extremely valuable assets to the people in our community.”
The AEDs are being installed at the following facilities:
Paonia Senior Center
Hotchkiss Memorial Hall
Crawford Community Center
Hotchkiss Town Hall
Delta County Search and Rescue
The Holiday Marketplace also made $1,238 from the lunches offered to the public. The North Fork Ambulance Auxiliary is matching these earnings as well. The total of $2,476 is being split between the Paonia Senior Center and Hotchkiss Senior Center to support their senior lunch programs.
Thank you to everyone who participated in the Holiday Marketplace! Because of your wonderful support, we can help our communities stay healthy and safe.
