The Art & Design Program at North Fork High School integrates real-world business into the everyday classroom. The Show was our first ever fashion show combined with our annual ECO art show. Students came together to start a new show that was based on sustainability. Several amazing community members including: Mona from Seven Tree and Mike and Traci Mineowski, contributed their time, knowledge, and dedication to run with the original concept and created a successful community show. The students took clothes from old bins and up-cycled them into fun fashions. The art students made eco-art projects that were on display and for sale, winning prizes that totaled $250.
Community support for donations and the show was above and beyond expectations. A huge thank you to everyone who supported and came to see the talented students of North Fork High School.
