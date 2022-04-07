6F050002-2E76-44EC-8EFE-FAB00EEA479A.JPG

The Art & Design Program at North Fork High School integrates real-world business into the everyday classroom. The Show was our first ever fashion show combined with our annual ECO art show.  Students came together to start a new show that was based on sustainability.  Several amazing community members including: Mona from Seven Tree and Mike and Traci Mineowski, contributed their time, knowledge, and dedication to run with the original concept and created a successful community show. The students took clothes from old bins and up-cycled them into fun fashions. The art students made eco-art projects that were on display and for sale, winning prizes that totaled $250. 

84259DEF-23B0-4672-BAC8-3CDC6119DFBF.JPG

Community support for donations and the show was above and beyond expectations. A huge thank you to everyone who supported and came to see the talented students of North Fork High School. 

C1682BDE-1938-42D7-B8B1-049444049FEF.JPG
Fashion Show Selfie.jpg
IMG_4497 2-2.jpg