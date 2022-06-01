Local culinary artist in residence Ed Vaughn is back on Grand Avenue in Paonia with some old favorites and a new concept. His signature gourmet Mexican-Asian fusion offerings will be showcased in a bigger and better space on the corner of Grand and 2nd Street. The first Nido, and before its inception, the Taco Trailer were local favorites, and followers have been salivating for more since the return of the unique eatery was announced in April. With all the old favorite dishes and more finding their way to the menu, Ed is implementing some new ideas to increase the emphasis on local products, and offering a variety of food options for customers on the go.
Ed’s canvas of choice is the tortilla, and the gourmet tacos, quesadillas, and other delights he creates are nothing less than short-lived masterpieces. Raised in the south and trained to cook by his grandmothers, he developed an understanding of food at an early age. He has spent several years in the restaurant business, where he has perfected the unique marinades, sauces, and relishes that make every dish a singular experience.
As a pioneer of the local food truck scene in Paonia, the Taco Truck was an instant hit and gained Ed a loyal following in the valley. Continuing his success in the small outdoor cafe in the Lamborn courtyard of Grand Avenue gained more attention and allowed him to expand his menu. Fans will be thrilled to hear that lunch at the new cafe will include most of the old favorites from menus past and some creative new items as well. Gourmet tamales, a bevy of vegetarian and savory meat-based tacos, flautas, tostadas, and more will make it hard to choose.
The new Nido is large enough to seat 50 patrons at indoor tables and on the sidewalk patio. Several refrigerated and freezer display cases will line the restaurant and offer local produce and fruit, fresh grab-and-go sandwiches and salads for those looking for lunch on the run. In the freezer, you will find a variety of frozen prepared meals to take home for an easy and delicious dinner, all with Ed’s signature Mexican-fusion twist. A third cold case will present pies and deserts to satisfy the sweet tooth.
Ed and his team have embraced the neighborly concept of using and showcasing locally grown foods and handmade crafts. They hope to provide yet another outlet for local food and craft artisans in the North Fork. They will also be embarking on a wholesale operation, distributing frozen prepared meals and other locally made products to locations in Crested Butte and other regional markets.
Nido will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 am to 6 pm for market shopping, with their lunchtime menu available between 11 am and 3 pm. They also plan to have coffee and some morning food items available in the earlier hours. Plans for the future include obtaining a liquor license so they can offer adult beverages in the cafe, as well as local wine, cider, and beer for folks to take home with their take-and-bake dinners.
You can experience Nido for yourself at 201 Grand Avenue in Paonia.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.