November 11, 2021, Paonia, CO – Eleven North Fork area nonprofits will receive grants totaling $20,200 from the West Elk Community Fund (WECF). The local steering committee reviewed a total of 16 applications and awarded grants ranging from $1,000 to $2,500, for a variety of projects and general support. Since its inception in 2018, WECF has distributed over $110,000 in total grant funding.
The following organizations received funding for the 2021 grant cycle:
- All American Families
- Blue Sage Center for the Arts
- Citizens for a Healthy Community
- Colorado Farm & Food Alliance
- Elsewhere Studios Art Residency
- Delta County Citizens for Animal Welfare and Shelter
- Friends of Youth and Nature
- Mountain Harvest Creative
- North Fork Historical Society
- North Fork Senior Connections
- The Nature Connection (Delta County School District 50J)
The West Elk Community Fund (WECF) was established as an endowed, permanent fund by local community leaders in the West Elk area in 2018. WECF partners with the Western Colorado Community Foundation to build the endowment and distribute earnings annually to the communities of Paonia, Hotchkiss, Crawford, and surrounding environs. For more information, or to donate to the West Elk Community Fund, visit wc-cf.org/community/community.
