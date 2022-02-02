The therapy team at Delta Health has been providing quality rehabilitation services in Delta County for years. With offices in Delta, Cedaredge, and the North Fork, residents in need of occupational, physical, speech and pediatric therapy can easily find nearby services staffed with highly skilled clinicians. The North Fork therapy clinic has recently moved its offices from Hotchkiss to Paonia – a move which will ensure the long-term stability of therapy services available to local outpatients for years to come.
Directors of therapy services feel it is essential to maintain a presence in the North Fork area. Because Delta Health owns the property at 218 Grand Avenue, in Paonia, their team was able to remodel and design the gym and treatment rooms with the needs of their patients in mind. The previous location in Hotchkiss was occupied through a lease situation, which limited possible physical changes to the office as well as long-term financial stability.
Delta Health Outpatient Therapies and Sports Performance offers physical, occupational, speech and pediatric therapies. Sometimes life happens. When injury, trauma or disease affect your ability to function, there’s peace of mind in knowing that these teams are there to get you back on your feet. Each of the offices is staffed by experienced therapists through Delta Health and the new Paonia office will extend bookend treatment services to each end of the county.
Manuel Delgato, Director of Rehabilitation Services, provided this statement concerning the move, “We are excited to offer a variety of therapy services in the North Fork area. The relocation will allow us to be more financially viable and stable for years to come. We have a strong relationship with this community, and we want to continue serving the rehabilitation needs of the community.”
Delta Health Outpatient Therapies and Sports Performance in Paonia will be open beginning January 17. Pediatric physical therapy will be returning to both Delta and Paonia clinics beginning in February, 2022. To schedule an appointment, call the main clinic at 970-527-2200.
