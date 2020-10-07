We have had so much fun with Final Friday Frolics and Art & Ag the last couple of months! The September 5th Street Party was full of businesses, creative vendors, music, performers, and our community of people who enjoy a good event. Of course, it has been a challenge to make events safe for everyone, but our community is up to it. Our Town administration is not only supportive, but taking action. We have such amazing support in this community, and we could not have done the street party without Paonia small businesses, the Town of Paonia and our sponsors – Colorado Creative Industries, DMEA, Pittsburg Foundation for Art & Ag, Premier Partners Realty, North Fork Tipi, Ace Gambles, High Country Printing, Azura Cellars, and First Colorado National Bank. Thank you also to our donors and people who facilitate our success.
The Street Party showed us that our community is excited to continue creative activities. We’re taking the next month to build up funds for online and in-person activity to foster economic growth. In November and February, we’ll offer classes to teach online business skills, and we are already planning Paonia Holiday Fair. The Grand Avenue closures have inspired us to think about how we can beautify our downtown. The street closures will continue in October. Saturday, Oct 3rd, we’ll be helping with a new vision for Grand Avenue, and October 24th we’ll have more music and outdoor fun.
Thank you all for showing up and supporting your local businesses! You inspire us to move forward and find solutions for everyone’s economic health.
