My goodness, it’s hard to believe that the holidays are here! As always, there is much to be thankful for; I would encourage you to volunteer where you can—consider giving your time to the Abraham Connection Homeless Shelter, or be a bell ringer for the Salvation Army. Give, if you are able—there are so many families and kiddos in Delta County who need help; Families Plus has giving trees around Delta County, and Delta Family Center has once again teamed up with the City of Delta, Delta PD and Delta Area Chamber of Commerce to provide holiday gifts for kiddos. Whatever you can do will be greatly appreciated by so many!
There are lots of fun holiday activities happening throughout the County; be sure to check out the calendar of events at visitdeltacounty.com.
Delta County will begin the process of updating the Delta County Fairgrounds Master Plan, as it was last updated in 2010. Please mark your calendars to attend a public meeting to discuss, as we kick off the project on Wednesday, December 8, 2021. The public meeting will take place at Heritage Hall in Hotchkiss, at 6:00p.
The next Coffee with a Commish will be on Thursday, December 16, at 7:30a at Doghouse Espresso on Main St., in Delta. This is the perfect opportunity for you to sit down with District #1, and County Commissioner Chair, Mike Lane, and chat!
COVID-19 continues to surge throughout Delta County and our neighboring counties; hospital capacity is of grave concern regionally. We know that you are tired of COVID-19—we are all tired too, but we can’t simply throw caution to the wind as the Delta variant is HIGHLY contagious, even for individuals who have been vaccinated. However, for those vaccinated individuals who do contract COVID-19, their symptoms are typically not life threatening. Delta County Health Department’s message remains the same – GET VACCINATED; everyone 5+ is eligible. If you have been vaccinated, please get the booster as soon as possible. Wear a mask in crowded indoor settings, wash your hands often, and stay home if you are sick!
