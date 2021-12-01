By the 1860s, any respectably-sized city had an opera house. Wishing to appear more cosmopolitan, growing towns in the West felt that an opera house was as essential to the community as a church. At the turn of the 20th century, Delta County boasted two that served as the centers of culture for two towns at opposite ends of the county. The ornate Anna Dora Opera House in Delta and the stately Paonia Opera House were the talk of the towns when their doors first opened. They each offered countless cultural and civic-related events for years. Although the tides of time would eventually favor new venues for entertainment, a final blaze of glory was to be in store for both.
An opera house provided a sense of modern civility, and many small communities used them to entice the railroad to establish a stop in growing towns. Conversely, the railroad facilitated transportation for touring opera companies who sometimes performed at various stops along the route. Rural mining and agriculturally-based towns often established opera houses as a much-needed form of entertainment. They were usually the only oasis of cultural for many miles.
In most small communities, the large, two-story spaces offered multiple uses of the buildings. Many used the extra floor for commercial space. Other times, it was utilized by fraternal organizations for their meetings. The Anna Dora in Delta had a hardware store on the ground floor and a sizable opera house upstairs. In Paonia, the opera house’s main stage was on the ground floor, while a meeting space for civic groups like the American Legion and the Odd Fellows was located upstairs.
In the latter part of the 1800s, opera and classical music were considered the pinnacle of culture, and many frontier towns didn’t wish to remain to be perceived as frontier towns. They wanted to be respectable and prosperous. That meant welcoming high culture. But most of the entertainment offered in these opera houses was not high opera. Some of the musical productions were based on popular music of the day. The opera houses of Delta County had to rely largely on its own citizens to take the stage.
Townsfolk in the up-and-coming City of Delta very much wished to present a refined image to visitors and prospective settlers, save for a few notable characters and instances, including a bank robbery, it was . In 1895, Ray Simpson and Frank Sanders entered into an agreement to build a two-story brick building at 263 Main Street. Ray was the sharpshooter who thwarted the McCarty’s ill-fated bank robbery of the Farmers and Merchants Bank six years prior. The ground floor was built to accommodate a new hardware store, and the expansive second floor was fitted for an opera house.
The two proprietors named the opera house after their respective daughters, Anna and Dora. The Anna Dora soon became the talk of the town. Then, in 1897, New York opera and stage star Thomas Kearns, who was looking for a more agreeable climate while recuperating from tuberculosis, made his way to Delta. He poured all of his efforts into putting together the first real production at the Anna Dora. After much hard work utilizing support from locals and many called-in favors from New York, the production of "The Mikado" offered a show the likes of which were rarely seen in towns like Delta. Several similar productions followed.
From 1896 to 1921, the Anna Dora was the center of entertainment, and the famous venue brought travelers from Salt Lake City and Denver, who often stayed in the nearby Delta Hotel. The high school utilized the space for graduation commencement, dances, plays, and other school functions. It was the only sizable venue in town until, in 1921, the new high school was constructed with an auditorium large enough to hold 750 people. It was not long before the grand space of the Anna Dora became nothing more than a storage area for the ever-growing hardware store below.
The Paonia Opera House was constructed in 1906. Its second floor contained a lodge hall and a kitchen, and the ground floor held the auditorium. For its dedication in March of 1907, a special train brought more than 200 people from Delta, and a total of 500 attended the banquet and dance. While the Odd Fellows utilized the meeting space upstairs, the building was used for dances, plays (known as the Paonia Follies), operettas, silent movies, basketball games, boxing, graduations and more.
Several long-time residents of the North Fork recall watching movies in what was called The American Theater at the Opera House. During the holidays, Santa Claus was often found in the auditorium, promising to grant the wishes of local children who came for a turn on his lap. Charlie Bear, who played Mr. Kringle on one occasion, recalled being shoved down a chute constructed from the balcony to the floor where children awaited his arrival. The large sacks of candy he was carrying on his back burst open as he hit the floor to the delight of kids who raced to fill their pockets.
On the cold morning of December 27, 1939, the snow-laden clouds blazed orange above the town of Delta as the Anna Dora and the accompanying hardware store burned fiercely in a fire that began on the lower floor. The hardware store was eventually rebuilt, using some of the Delta Brick from the original building, but the Anna Dora would only live on in the memories of the citizens of Delta. Artist Richard Doherty immortalized the old opera house in a mural painted as a memorial on the north side of the building.
Fifty years later, on another cold winter morning in Paonia, the historic Odd Fellows Hall, once known as the Paonia Opera House, burned to the ground as local firefighters could only contain the blaze to the single structure. In the years between, it had been used sporadically for various meetings and doings of local civic groups. Many remember the teen dances that were held in the auditorium. For the most part, the Opera House sat empty amid the echoes of the long-gone "Follies.” The topmost floor had been removed in the 1950s due to structural problems, and the building seemed a former shade of itself. Many of those who knew the grandeur of the once-stately building felt that the fire was something of a mercy.
Like many opera houses in the West, both the Anna Dora and the Paonia Opera House were used for talent productions, dances, civic meetings, school plays, speech contests and athletic events. Often the opera house was the only place in town large enough to accommodate crowds. Silent films were shown in the auditoriums, but when “talkie” films ushered in the Golden Age of Hollywood, movies quickly replaced live entertainment across the country. Some opera houses adapted for use as movie theaters, but eventually, only those who turned their focus to full-time movie houses remained the center attraction in town. As other, larger, and more focused venues were built, the opera houses faded from existence.
Buildings that become the center of so much activity and culture in a community often take on a personality and a life of their own. The Anna Dora and the Paonia Opera House each served their citizens well during a formative time of growth and prosperity in the burgeoning western towns. They were an integral part of the culture of two young communities, and they deserved a better fate than to become warehouses or abandoned shells. It’s almost as if both buildings, who once burned so brightly inside, chose their own fiery fate with the hope that their former glory would not soon be forgotten.
