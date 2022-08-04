Located in Annapolis, Maryland, the United States Naval Academy is frequently referred to as Annapolis. Even if you don’t know much about the military, you might be familiar with this school due to its famous athletic rivalry which culminates during the annually anticipated Army-Navy football game. The academy is, by far, the most competitive of all the military academies.
The acceptance rate at the academy is less than nine percent. The school is extremely selective. Meeting its GPA and SAT/ACT requirements are very important for applicants. Those who do not, have zero chance of moving forward. Candidates then have to impress the US Naval Academy application readers with essays and letters of recommendation. In addition, applicants must go through strenuous fitness assessments and physical exams and are even required to have a nomination from a state senator or congressional representative.
In the spring of 2022 not one, but two, graduates from the Paonia High School class of 2018, who went through the grueling criteria to enter the academy, graduated from Annapolis with honors. Cyrus MalekMadani and Caden Meilner were both commissioned as ensigns into the U.S. Navy in May. Both Cyrus and Caden had been appointed to West Point as well, and Cyrus also had received an appointment to the Air Force Academy, but both chose to attend the challenging and rigorous academy at Annapolis – and both finished at the top of their class.
Caden majored in robotics and controls engineering. His service selection, that he will embark on later this summer, is to serve as a navy pilot. He recently married Morgan Jenkins in June and the two are in the process of making their home in Pensacola, Florida where Caden will participate in flight training school.
Cyrus completed his major in cyber security and is entering into the service as a nuclear propulsion surface warfare officer. He is currently in Norfolk Virginia and is headed to Spain where he will be stationed on the US Bulkeley, a destroyer based in the Mediterranean. There, Cyrus will undergo leadership training and get more than familiar with naval simulations.
Too often, the achievements of graduating seniors go unsung after the last goal is made on the court or the state championships have come to a close. Cyrus and Caden are only just beginning their careers, and the promising young men are sure to go far in their fields. The family at the High Country Shopper sends a heartfelt congratulations and salute to Caden Meilner and Cyrus MalekMadani. We know you will sail far.
