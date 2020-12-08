On the mild Saturday morning after Thanksgiving, a group of volunteers with Paonia Lions Club converged on the side of Cedar Hill (locally known by many as P-Hill) at the south end of Grand Avenue to continue a time-honored tradition that began 63 years ago. The larger than life-sized rendition of the biblical Christmas story has greeted residents and visitors to Paonia for generations. The history of how the Nativity came to be is a heartwarming and enduring Christmas story to treasure.
The créche was first lit on Saturday, December 7, 1957 following a dedication ceremony in which hundreds of people from the small town of Paonia participated. The idea for the large-scale tableau was first conceptualized by members of the Paonia Garden Club in 1954. However, due to mitigating circumstances including loss of membership and the fact that many members were elderly, the club was forced to table the idea for three years.
In 1957, the Paonia Garden Club had acquired more members and a new president with the election of Mrs. John Morrell. The re-energized group decided to revive the idea of a Christmas Nativity to be placed on the hillside at the south end of Grand Avenue. A committee was formed and consisted of members Angela Kralj, Tollie Johnson and Myrtle Graham. The group had an ambitious target date of December 7 and had a lot of work to do! Their goal was to at least have a star and maybe Mary, Joseph and Baby Jesus by that date.
Committee members got right to work! The project required getting a permit from the railroad that owned the hillside, as well as contacting Western Colorado Power Company to see if it would be willing to light an eight-foot star and a cross, as well as illuminate the stable.
“The railroad cut through the red tape like a hot knife through butter! Western Colorado Power Company volunteered not only to put the lights up there, but to light the scene free each Christmas,” reported Muriel Marshall, a correspondent for the Daily Sentinel, in the Sunday, December 5, 1971 edition.
The committee found artist Robert Raber from Whitewater, Colorado, who made a scale model of about 21 Nativity pieces that he arranged in a small stable. Mr. Raber presented the model to the Garden Club members, who enthusiastically approved the design. Mr. Raber promised to deliver patterns on an eight-foot scale.
Raber accomplished creating the larger patterns by individually photographing the smaller scale pieces, projecting them onto paper tacked onto a wall, and then tracing the images. He delivered the patterns to the Garden Club by October 31, 1957. That left Garden Club members five weeks to construct the entire Nativity scene.
The crèche project became a town affair! In addition to the Garden Club, members of 21 other community and civic organizations volunteered to help. The Eastern Star sponsored and made the large star. Other clubs made the individual figures, raised money, paid for sheets of plywood, traced the patterns, cut the pieces and painted the garments. Mr. Raber himself painted the hands and faces. He chose all the paint and blended the colors to suit the lighting that would illuminate the biblical setting.
Community members worked on the Nativity in the old Hamilton Building on the corner of 2nd Street and Grand Avenue - which is now Paonia Farm and Home. With a lot of hard work and dedication, volunteers worked together to achieve the goal of completing the expansive set by December 7. Not only was that goal reached, but volunteers also made 120 Christmas wreaths and hung them on every door in Paonia’s business district.
December 7 arrived and all of Paonia celebrated! The Nativity was placed around the newly built stable, overlooking downtown Paonia. As the afternoon waned to dusk, the Paonia High School Band led a parade that started at the High School (now the Energy Tech building) from the corner of 4th Street and Grand Avenue. As the band marched and played down Grand Avenue, a 100-voice choir sang Christmas carols, and many of the children in Paonia followed behind them.
The crèche was dedicated to Paonia by Mrs. Kralj who represented the Garden Club. The dedication was accepted by Paonia Mayor Lawrence Henkle. Following the dedication, the lights were turned on and Paonia’s depiction of Christ’s birth appeared against the darkness as the PHS band played “Silent Night.” The Garden Club had somehow, amidst the rush of work, found time and resources to fill nearly 400 gift bags with candy for the band members, choir members, and children who took part in the parade.
The Nativity scene is put in place annually soon after Thanksgiving. Members from the Paonia Lions Club take the pieces out of storage, transport them to Cedar Hill, and set them up. This is very physical work and many of the older members of the Garden Club appreciate the assistance of the Lions Club.
The Nativity figures have undergone minor repairs and have been repainted and touched up over the years by Garden Club members and volunteers. Permanent underground wiring replaced the above ground system around 1974.
The crèche is maintained by monies placed in donation cans that can be found at Paonia businesses, and by the sale of Christmas cards and postcards featuring the Nativity. Those who wish to purchase commemorative Christmas cards can find them at Paonia Farm and Home.
If anyone is interested in joining the Paonia Garden Club or volunteering with the Nativity, please contact Louise Benson at 527-4598 or Mary Blake at 527-4504.
The High Country Shopper would like to thank Sharon Gillenwater for offering her collection of archives and rich history of the Paonia Nativity Scene.
