There are endless opportunities to see live music in Western Colorado. Some of the smallest of communities host local, regional, and sometimes nationally known acts in revived old opera houses and under the canopy of centennial trees in quaint town parks. Luring these musicians to our somewhat isolated corner of the west is a tricky business built on the foundation of relationships, but Rob Miller, of Pickin Productions, is no stranger to the handshakes that keep the players playing and the crowds coming back for more. And although at the end of the day, this talent buyer may simply wish to make his world a better place, the lasting effects of his productions are helping to shape the future of our communities and igniting passion in the next generation of musicians to come.
Rob went to college in Potsdam, New York, where he was charged with organizing local events. His crowning achievement there was securing the band Phish to play for an Earth Day celebration in 1991. If you’re looking for a beginning to Pickin Productions, you’ll find it here. A few years later, after settling in Paonia, he met a group of friends who shared his passion for bluegrass music. Together, they formed the band Sweet Sunny South and hosted a bluegrass show on KVNF radio. In the course of some backstage interviews that Miller and a fellow DJ conducted at the Rockygrass Festival in Lyons, a couple of Front Range bands expressed interest in playing the Blue Sage Center in Paonia, so Rob and his bandmates made the arrangements.
As Sweet Sunny South honed their chops on the Colorado circuit, their new connections encouraged other bands to share their sound with the Western Slope. Pickin Productions became the working title of the band’s impromptu production company and more acts soon found themselves playing in the little town of Paonia as word spread. About this time, another friend of the band — myself (Stu Carlson)— purchased the Paradise Theatre. The band members and I were excited about having a larger venue, with a dance floor, to host concerts. Hosting Sweet Sunny South and putting on shows with Rob was rewarding for everyone, and it helped set the stage for the future musical climate of the valley and beyond.
Miller eventually took the reins of Pickin Productions with both hands, and before long, it had become a career. Bluegrass and old-time music were having a national resurgence, largely due to the film “Oh Brother Where Art Thou,” and Pickin Productions brought several sought-after acts to the Paradise stage. Eventually, musicians from other genres found their way into the line-up as the town's demographics grew to accommodate more variety. Rob soon found himself booking for new venues in Western Colorado. Today Pickin Productions is the talent-buying agency for the Public House in Crested Butte, the Tabor Opera House in Leadville, and Delicious Orchards in Paonia, where 16 Friday night concerts happen from June to September.
Rob still loves to bring music to the Paradise and other venues scattered about Colorado, but some of his most personally rewarding shows are the long-running free concerts in the park that take place in Paonia, Ridgway, and Moab during the summer months. When the first Pickin’ in the Park series in Paonia came together, Miller knew he had created something special. The series is unique as it is supported solely by public sponsorships. Businesses like Paonia Farm Supply, and Paonia State Bank helped to bring the first shows to the gazebo stage in the town park in 2008. Rob considered the first show a great success, simply that the bands and the sound guy got paid, and happy folks in the park received a free concert. Soon the town of Ridgway expressed interest in having a series of its own.
Rob sums up the music business as risk and reward. Someone has to put up front money to guarantee the band’s pay. On the other side lies the reward. “Being a talent buyer is all about developing relationships, staying inside the industry, and knowing that it’s never too late to learn,” says Miller. The ever-changing dynamics don’t allow for talent buyers and promoters to sit idly by, and Pickin’ Productions scores advantage points based on the relationships and memorable experiences developed with bands over time. This lies at the marrow of what Rob enjoys most about his work. It’s been a long and challenging road in an ever-changing landscape, but Pickin’ Productions has weathered the storms of COVID and more by utilizing the coveted capital of relationships, and Rob is preparing to pay it forward to the next generation.
His latest project is centered on the ambitious task of fostering music appreciation in young people. Music in Communities is his fledgling nonprofit organization that is powered by the movement to break public school systems out of the orchestra-based music model. Rob recalls that he was the first-chair trumpet in his high-school band, but was never encouraged to improvise or to form a band with other students. He believes that when kids are given encouragement and access to the instruments played by their favorite bands, they are more likely to be passionate about music. Miller knows that he is not reinventing the wheel but is instead joining a growing movement. Similar programs, like the the School of Rock, have proven to be successful models. He is excited about creating new paths down which to guide future generations of musicians, and has plans to expand the organization nationally.
Whether it’s free concerts in the park or initiating an altruistic organization, the end goal is the same — to make his world a better place. Rob has spent years cultivating relationships in the music industry and in his local communities. He has taken the risks and he can see lasting rewards of his new endeavors on the not-too-distant horizon. For now, just helping his friends and neighbors navigate the growing pains that are changing the communities of Paonia and Ridgway are reward enough. Rob is thrilled to be growing alongside them and is honored to be a part of their cultural expression. He has the overwhelming sense that he is in the middle of a moment in time, and he wouldn’t want to be anywhere else. Besides, sometimes it is here, in the middle of moments, where the greatest rewards are found.
