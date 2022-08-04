For several years Barb and DJ Hladik, owners of The Pondy in Cedaredge, have been the hosts and sponsors to an annual event to benefit cancer victims in our area.
“We initially held a Relay For Life event,” Barb Pondy told us, “but we learned that about 82% of the money goes to cancer research. While that’s a good thing, we really wanted to make a difference to someone in our area.”
Barb and her “team” began to listen to the community and when they heard of someone battling cancer they stepped up. This year that someone is 14-year-old Angelo Martino. He is undergoing treatment in Phoenix, AZ. Although he lives in Palisade, his family is maintaining two households so he can be close to the hospital. Angelo was first diagnosed in 2019 at the age of 11. After months of treatment, he was cancer free – until this year when it returned and once again, the need for treatments.
According to Angelo’s father, Angelo has a positive attitude and recently said, “I’m going to kick this cancer’s butt!”
For now, the fundraising is underway. Events were held in both June and July, and the next one is Saturday, August 6. Dubbed “The Walk,” community members can take part regardless of where they walk. Just pick up a pledge sheet, determine how many miles you’ll walk, and get sponsors to pay per mile. Donations are also accepted. The main part of the walk will be at the Cedaredge Park beginning at 9 AM and continuing to 9 PM. There will be games, a cornhole tournament at 1 PM, prizes and fun. Raffle prizes will be on display and tickets can be purchased for $2 each or 6 for $10. The raffle drawing will be held at The Pondy in Cedaredge on Sunday, August 14.
“We have had many people in the past who have walked 20 miles in a day,” Barb said, “One hundred percent of every dollar we get goes directly to Angelo.” Last year the total amount raised was just over $25,000.
All of the event's expenses are being taken care of by the generosity of the Hladik’s and their amazing team. To get involved, stop by The Pondy and pick up a pledge sheet, buy some raffle tickets, add an item to the raffle, or drop off a donation. Every dollar collected will make a difference to Angelo and his family.
