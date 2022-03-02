The Forest Service has released the draft environmental assessment for the Redstone to McClure Pass trail, a 7-mile segment of the proposed Carbondale to Crested Butte Trail in the Crystal Valley. The agency is taking public comments on the proposal, and we have an important opportunity to weigh in to protect this special piece of our backyard.
Getting outdoors in the Crystal Valley is one of my favorite things about living in Carbondale. I also know that outdoor recreation has impacts – on wildlife, on river ecosystems, on communities, and on our public lands. That’s why the Forest Service needs to carefully review environmental impacts associated with new recreation development, and the agency has failed to do that for the Redstone to McClure Pass trail.
One key way the agency’s analysis falls short is by dividing the proposed 83-mile Carbondale to Crested Butte Trail into smaller projects. This piecemeal approach is inconsistent with the National Environmental Policy Act, which requires agencies to evaluate large proposals holistically so that cumulative impacts are fully understood. Limiting the review to this 7-mile segment from Redstone to McClure Pass circumvents comprehensive environmental analysis by making impacts appear minimal.
The Forest Service is also refusing to consider alternatives to the trail alignment that might have fewer impacts on wildlife and other resources, or to take a hard look at how increasing recreation use in this area could affect wildlife habitat and our public lands. We’re urging the agency to hit the brakes on this project and only move forward if there’s an environmental review process for the full Carbondale to Crested Butte Trail.
