Becoming trained in CPR (Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation) can help save someone before medical professionals arrive. In the event of an emergency, it could be the difference between life and death. The American Heart Association states that, “Immediate CPR can double or triple the chances of survival after cardiac arrest.”
That said, North Fork EMS will be offering regular Family & Friends CPR classes to the North Fork Valley. The Family & Friends CPR Course teaches adult Hands-Only CPR, adult CPR with breaths, child CPR with breaths, adult and child AED use, infant CPR, and mild and severe airway block for adults, children and infants. The class is about 90 minutes and is free to the public. To sign up, please call Headquarters at 970-872-9111 or email Katie at khedley@nfems.com. Walk-ins are welcome!
The goal of a public CPR program is to educate the North Fork Valley about life-saving skills in order to have a safer and healthier community. The class coincides with the AEDs (Automated External Defibrillator) that North Fork EMS and North Fork Ambulance Auxiliary have been donating to various public spaces in Hotchkiss, Crawford and Paonia. An AED is a portable life-saving device that can help a person suffering from sudden cardiac arrest. It gives verbal instructions and is designed for an untrained person. The CPR class would include an educational section about the AED. By having more people in the community trained in CPR and aware of the accessible AEDs throughout the North Fork Valley, we are empowering our residents and offering valuable skills to the public.
In addition to the Friends & Family CPR Course, the American Heart Association (AHA) Healthcare Provider and AHA Heart Saver classes will be offered for $45. These classes provide certification cards, however, the Friends & Family course is solely for educational purposes and does not come with a certification card. To schedule the AHA Healthcare Provider class or AHA Heart Saver class, please contact North Fork EMS Headquarters at 970-872-9111.
As an emergency ambulance service, North Fork EMS is responsible for responding to all 911 calls in a 1,500 square-mile service area over three counties as well as maintaining three stations in the North Fork Valley. North Fork EMS also offers non-emergent and educational programs to the community including Community Paramedicine and the SAIL fitness program for older adults. The Community Paramedicine program offers home visits and telehealth to patients under the direction of a Primary Care Physician. The Stay Active & Independent for Life Program (SAIL) is a free strength, balance and exercise program for older adults that may be done seated or standing. North Fork EMS is excited to add public CPR and AED trainings to the Injury Prevention Program.
The Friends & Family CPR class schedule for February 2022 is:
Tuesday 2/15 - North Fork Headquarters (110 E. Hotchkiss Ave.) in Hotchkiss - 11am
Thursday 2/17 - Paonia Senior Center - 2pm
Saturday 2/19 - Crawford Town Hall - 10am
For additional information on the CPR classes and other programs through North Fork EMS, please visit northforkems.com or call Headquarters at 970-872-9111. Let’s educate and uplift each other for a safer community!
