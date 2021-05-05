• Know before you go: Plan ahead, arrive early, be prepared and have a “Plan B” for camping options. Make sure you know if you’ll be able to find a place to park, what type of gear you’ll need and check the weather report.
USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer, and lender.
When hiking, be courteous to other trail users, don’t short-cut trails or create new ones, stay on established trails and stay off sensitive areas such as the tundra, wetlands and steep slopes.
When hiking with your dog be sure to “scoop the poop” and carry it out. Don’t leave poop bags on the trail.
Know the stay limits for the area you are visiting. Campsites can be occupied for no more than 14 consecutive days, then the site must be moved at least 3 miles away. Camping is also limited to 28 days in a 60-day period.
Leave what you find, don’t pick wildflowers, take only pictures.
Read signs at trailheads and abide by instructions. Please observe all closures.
When car-camping in dispersed areas, avoid camping within 100 feet of water, keep your camping “foot
print” small, camp in areas that have already been disturbed if possible, be sure to put fires out
completely – don’t leave them smoldering, pack out all garbage.
Be “Bear Aware” when camping. Don’t leave food out when you’re not at camp. Lock food in vehicles,
out of view or in bear proof containers; keep a clean camp; never take food into your tent.
• Wherever you’re camping be considerate of others; consider how your experience is affecting the way someone else enjoys the outdoors.
When camping in the backcountry camp well away from water, don’t build fire rings, be bear aware, pack it in—pack it out.
Never leave a campfire unattended.
Observe wildlife from a distance; if you see baby animals, don’t approach them or pick them up – they
haven’t been abandoned.
When fishing, do not leave bait, hooks or fish bones on the bank of the river or lake. Pick up all fishing
line to prevent animals from getting tangled in it.
Talk to your children or those new to the outdoors about responsible recreation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.