In a recent study by Inc., one of the most common New Year’s Resolutions is “Learn Something New,” coming in at number 4 on the top ten list. “Save Money or Spend Less” came in at number three and “Read More” at number six.
The good news is that patrons of Delta County Libraries can achieve all three of these goals by taking advantage of library services in 2021. Along with the more obvious access to books and other materials, public computers and internet, and programming for all ages, there are some less-known resources that can make learning something new and saving money in the New Year possible.
Those who dream of traveling abroad, advancing career possibilities, or simply having fun by learning a new language need look no further than Delta County Libraries’ online library. Mango Languages offers online courses in 72 languages and opens up a world of possibilities for users. Whether you want to enroll in one of their most popular courses like Spanish, Chinese, or French, or you are looking for something less common like Swahili, Icelandic, or American Sign Language, Mango Languages will help you meet your goal.
If learning a new language is not on your bucket list, then Universal Class might be more suited to help you meet your New Year’s Resolution. Universal Class is also available through the online library and offers over 500 continuing education courses. Courses in accounting, office skills, business, parenting, career training, auto mechanics, alternative medicine, web development, real estate and many more are available for free with a library card.
The resolution-setters of Delta County have many options to consider this year. Library resources, like Mango Languages and Universal Class, are opportunities to make those resolutions a reality, without reaching into your wallet for anything other than a library card.
“I really believe the libraries hold something of value for everyone,” says Leah Morris, Collections and Systems Administrator for Delta County Libraries. “I would love to see our patrons take advantage of these resources, not only as a New Year’s Resolution but year-round.”
Visit the online library at deltalibraries.org to get started.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.