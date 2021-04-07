Redlands Grange on Redlands Mesa Road is much more than a building atop a rural mesa. The unimposing structure speaks of comfort, fellowship, food, civic discussion, education and, last but by no means least, music-fueled joy, to the residents of Redlands Mesa.
Neighbors have welcomed newborns and mourned those who have passed. They have tasted each others’ fine cooking, sparked romances and busted out many a dance move on that wooden floor. Birthday landmarks, epic fireworks, “Senior-prom” revels, jazz ensembles and homegrown musicians have all left their marks on the accrued history of the Grange. The building even housed a preschool and a K-6 charter school for years, with many of its students now making their marks in the wide world of adulthood. Music, laughter, tears, friendship and hard work are the foundations of the Redlands Mesa Grange.
The Redlands Mesa Grange #487 has been the witness to the community since its 1959 charter. The building fund was launched in 1960 with the $30 proceeds from a box supper. The Grangers added to the kitty with a “hillbilly” play that toured Delta County in 1961, which earned $200. Those funds were supplemented by the $3000 winnings from a first-place Grange community service contest, sponsored by Sears Roebuck. The Grange was off and running with these infusions of seed monies (small change in today’s economy).
This local iteration of the Grange organization is an arm of the National Grange of the Order of Patrons of Husbandry, which dates back to post-Civil War 1867, organized with the goal of uniting the rural North and South in their shared challenges. The Order’s roots were based on rural agricultural advocacy on a national scale. The founding principles continue to be the driving force in the National Grange Order, with an underlying commitment to fellowship, community and service.
The present pandemic reality has changed the community gatherings that have been a huge part of the Redlands Grange. Redlanders look forward to rejoining each other at tables groaning with delicacies, followed by a turn on the dance floor. But in the meantime, committed Grangers try to work within the parameters of the pandemic. Recently they offered a curbside take-and-bake lasagna dinner and plan for another in late April or May. The Kids Pasta Project also utilizes the Grange’s industrial kitchen facilities on a regular basis for its popular, kid-centric gastronomic events and is looking at a June 21st curbside dinner.
The organization is always looking for new Grangers to carry on its work and keep this rural jewel current and vibrant, so any interested parties are encouraged to check out the Facebook page, which contains information, pictures, and upcoming events..
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.