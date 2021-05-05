There has been a concerning rise in the diagnoses of anxiety and depression over the last few decades, but researchers from Seoul to San Francisco believe they’ve uncovered a lost ingredient in the recipe for mental health. It’s an old and oddly familiar elixir that can easily be found just down the road where the buildings end and the trees take their place. The recent development of our new digital world has forced us to rewire our brains in an effort to interpret new sets of stimuli that are increasingly disconnected from the natural world. This re-focusing has caused us to set aside many of the outdoor practices that once kept our minds healthy. Our brains are often fatigued by our fast-paced, indoor, and online lives. However, when we find ourselves returned to nature, we are restored and our mental performance improves significantly.
The ancestors of humankind began to develop about six million years, but civilization as we know it is only 6,000 years old and industrialization didn’t start in earnest until the 1800s. We only just entered the Information Age during the last century. This accelerated shift has exacted changes in the way we think, and our abandonment of nature in favor of more immediate gratifications has taken a toll on the very process of thought itself. We rarely first consider going outside as a way to increase our happiness. We believe things like online shopping and watching You-tube videos will offer up good feelings. But humans evolved in nature for thousands of years and we’ve only recently isolated ourselves from it.
Even before scientifically based studies, many tried to compensate for the pressures of a growing urban society. Cyrus the Great, founder of the first Persian empire, built tranquil gardens in his bustling capital some 2,500 years ago. In 1865 landscape architect Fredrick Law Olmsted was so moved by Yosemite Valley that he was inspired to create Central Park in the young metropolis of New York City. “It is a scientific fact," he wrote, “that the occasional contemplation of natural scenes is favorable to the health and vigor of men.” Ralph Waldo Emerson and John Muir pitched their case for creating national parks by claiming that nature had healing powers for both mind and body. And, while there actually was no scientific evidence at the time to back these theories up, there is now.
Cognitive psychologist at the University of Utah, David Strayer, has performed several field studies on the effects of what he calls “forest bathing.” He claims that experiencing consecutive days in nature produces a difference in qualitative thinking. Strayer’s hypothesis is that being outdoors allows the prefrontal cortex, the brain’s command center, to rest and recover, like any other healthy muscle. He measured the brain activity of several students in the Utah backcountry with a portable EEG device, and found that subjects scored 50% higher on creative problem-solving tasks after three days in the wilderness. What’s more, he claims that 30 minutes, just a couple of times a week, can produce similar if less dramatic results, and Strayer is not the only one to come to the conclusion that the world outside is beneficial to our minds.
Japanese researchers quantified the effect of nature on the brain by sending 280 subjects for a stroll in different forests. The forest walkers showed a 16% decrease in the stress-causing hormone cortisol. In nearby South Korea, a study found that the brains of volunteers simply looking at photos of city scenes showed more blood flow in the amygdala, the part of the brain which processes anxiety. In contrast, natural images lit up the anterior cingulate cortex, the area associated with empathy. The shared scientific consensus is that our minds relax in natural surroundings because our senses adapted over millennia to interpret information about plants and streams, not traffic and buildings, and now we’ve added an entirely new set of digital stimulus to our visual menus.
The forced rewiring of our brains is a recent development in the muscle memory of humankind. Strayer’s research is based on the theory that the primeval visual elements of rivers, birds, and butterflies reduce mental stress. These images are thought provoking. Processing this imprinted data allows our minds to exercise while resting and recovering from the input of our new world - one which has just been manufactured by humankind in the latest sliver of our greater existence. Fortunately, like a lost set of keys, it’s easy to find our happy place when we quiet ourselves and retrace our steps. As it turns out, that happy place is right where we left it - in the forest. And finding it doesn’t really need to be prompted by the conclusions of scientific research. We just need to remember that a walk in the woods feels good.
