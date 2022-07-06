There are plenty of musicians in Western Colorado, but every once in a while a young person steps onto the stage with something special – something like inane talent, as if they were born with some previous knowledge that other folks must strive to achieve. A recent Delta High School graduate, who goes by the stage name, Remi Mae, is one of these rare talents, and her ascent into the music world has been nothing short of amazing.
Remi Mae Baldwin grew up in Delta, Colorado. She received a ukulele for her 13th birthday and began to teach herself how to play. The Following Christmas, she requested a tenor ukulele – something her parents didn’t even know existed. By age 14, she had written her first song and at 16, she received her first guitar, and taught herself how to play it watching YouTube videos.
In the summer between her junior and senior year of high school, Remi Mae started playing gigs. She played for her school, the Delta County Fair, the Farmers-Ranchers Luncheon during Deltarado Days, the chamber banquet and at various bars and restaurants in the area. She was part of the graduating class of 2020 and soon after, found herself playing at Warehouse 2565 in Grand Junction, the premier venue for country music on the Western Slope.
Remi Mae opened for Cody Canada, a nationally known artist, and the singer took notice of her talents. Cody owns a franchise music teaching program called School of Rock, and offered Remi Mae a job in Texas. Another recording artist from Grand Junction, FC Wescott, also encouraged her to move to Texas, to the town of New Braunfels, where the music scene is vibrant and steeped in history.
The young musician has recently wrapped up the recording of her first EP at Yellow Dog Studios in nearby Kimberly Texas. The six-song mini-album showcases her various talents and she is joined by Cody and other well-known acts on various tracks. Her determination and grit have taken her far from Delta, but she has not forgotten her roots and is returning to Western Colorado for a release party at the Warehouse 2565 on July 22. She is also playing in Norwood and will make a special appearance in Delta during Deltarado Days.
Remi Mae and her family are very pleased by the support she has received from the community of Delta, and they look forward to seeing familiar faces at one of her upcoming shows. Catch this shooting star while she visits her hometown this July. You won’t be disappointed!
