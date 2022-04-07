School will be out before we know it and some kids may be ready to take on summer work. As a mother of a curious toddler, I can honestly say that reliable child care is a game changer for our family! North Fork EMS is excited to bring the SafeSitter Babysitting Course back to the North Fork Valley. The course is designed to prepare students to be safe when they’re home alone, watching younger siblings or providing babysitting services. The SafeSitter instructor-led class includes games and role-playing exercises, guided discussion, skills practice and CPR/choking rescue. For registration information, please contact Katie at khedley@nfems.com or 970-201-3423.
This class is recommended for 6th- 8th grade students, but there may be exceptions. It’s extremely valuable for teenagers and young adults to learn first aid and rescue skills, alongside good business practices. Learning these types of life skills at an early age is a great way to show kids how to take on responsibility and may be building blocks for future jobs.
The class teaches four main categories: safety, child-care skills, first aid & rescue, and life & business skills. In the safety portion, students learn how to avoid unsafe situations and what to do in the event of something like a power failure or weather emergency. With child-care skills, instructors offer tips to manage behavior that will help caregivers stay in control of themselves and the children in their care. Students also learn the ages and stages of child development, and a lesson on diapering. The first-aid section includes CPR and choking rescue from a certified CPR instructor, as well as how to assess and respond to injuries and illnesses. Instructors talk about how to screen jobs, discuss fees and greet employers in the life & business lesson. Students practice these skills through various role plays.
North Fork EMS will hold the course at its headquarters in Hotchkiss (110 E. Hotchkiss Ave., behind the post office) on Friday, April 22 from 9am – 4pm. The cost is $25 and includes the Official SafeSitter Student Handbook with Completion Card, Important Information Notepad, and SafeSitter pencil. To register or if you have any questions, please contact Katie at khedley@nfems.com or 970-201-3423.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.