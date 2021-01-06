The Delta City Council at their December 15, 2020 meeting recognized City of Delta employees for years of service. In past, the City Council recognized those employees at the City’s annual Christmas Banquet. Due to COVID-19, the City Council chose to recognize the employees at the regular City Council meeting as well as personally thanking them during a Christmas Tour of each department. The City Council also presented Christmas bonuses in lieu of the Christmas Banquet.
The following employees were recognized for years of service: • 5 years of service:
o MistyHellman,Devil’sThumbGolfCourse
o Enancia Hilling, Bill Heddles Recreation Center
o Victoria Paradise, Bill Heddles Recreation Center o Vollie Sandford, Devil’s Thumb Golf Course
o Keilee Womack, Bill Heddles Recreation Center o MichaelZubowucz,Parks
o Dan Cholas, Bill Heddles Recreation Center
o Devin Powell, Public Works
o AlanCarmichael,Devil’sThumbGolfCourse
o Holly Hellman, Bill Heddles Recreation Center
o WendyMontano,Administration
• 10 years of service:
o Christina Curtis, Bill Heddles Recreation Center o Edward Sandridge, Municipal Light and Power
• 15 years of service:
o SandiBrown,Finance
o Kindra Brewer, Bill Heddles Recreation Center • 20 years of service:
o ReneeEaley,BillHeddlesRecreationCenter o Joyce Conger, Bill Heddles Recreation Center o RodneyMyers,CityShop
25 years of service:
o AdamSuppes,MunicipalLightandPower
Outstanding Achievement Award:
o WilmaErven;Parks,Recreation,GolfandCulture
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.