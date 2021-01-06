service recognition

 

The Delta City Council at their December 15, 2020 meeting recognized City of Delta employees for years of service. In past, the City Council recognized those employees at the City’s annual Christmas Banquet. Due to COVID-19, the City Council chose to recognize the employees at the regular City Council meeting as well as personally thanking them during a Christmas Tour of each department. The City Council also presented Christmas bonuses in lieu of the Christmas Banquet.

The following employees were recognized for years of service: • 5 years of service:

MistyHellman,Devil’sThumbGolfCourse
Enancia Hilling, Bill Heddles Recreation Center
Victoria Paradise, Bill Heddles Recreation Center Vollie Sandford, Devil’s Thumb Golf Course
Keilee Womack, Bill Heddles Recreation Center MichaelZubowucz,Parks
Dan Cholas, Bill Heddles Recreation Center
Devin Powell, Public Works
AlanCarmichael,Devil’sThumbGolfCourse
Holly Hellman, Bill Heddles Recreation Center
WendyMontano,Administration

• 10 years of service:
Christina Curtis, Bill Heddles Recreation Center Edward Sandridge, Municipal Light and Power

• 15 years of service:
SandiBrown,Finance

Kindra Brewer, Bill Heddles Recreation Center • 20 years of service:

ReneeEaley,BillHeddlesRecreationCenter Joyce Conger, Bill Heddles Recreation Center RodneyMyers,CityShop

  • 25 years of service:
    AdamSuppes,MunicipalLightandPower

  • Outstanding Achievement Award:
    WilmaErven;Parks,Recreation,GolfandCulture

