Sips on Main is an unexpected delight in downtown Cedaredge. Situated in the old pharmacy building on Main Street, the inviting wine bar is saturated in mid-century modern decor and offers several intimate seating arrangements. An oversized print of Herb Alpert’s iconic Whipped Cream and Other Delights album and a larger-than-life photograph of Sophia Loren flank the cozy bar. Proprietors of the new wine bar, Denise Furubotten and Lana Flemmer, have created an inviting space where friends and neighbors can enjoy wine, along with other libations and tasty bites from around the world.
Lana Flemmer, a former resident of the fFont Range, decided to retire to Cedaredge with her husband Doug after visiting the area several times. While interviewing builders for their new home, she struck up a fast friendship with Denise Furubotten, who builds houses with her husband, Matthew in the Surface Creek area. Denise and Lana both enjoy design, entertaining and hospitality, and a conversation about what was missing in Cedaredge led to a partnership in a new wine bar just a few short months later.
Sips on Main held a soft opening on Valentine's Day weekend of 2022. The event soon went full-blown as apparently, other folks in the area had also been missing something in their lives that they were previously unaware of until Sips was presented to them. Patrons of Sips can choose from a variety of wines hailing from local vineyards and across the globe. Their eclectic cuisine consists of Mediterranean-inspired small plate dishes, sandwiches and salads and the sounds are complimentary of the musical stylings of 50’s and 60’s legends like Dean Martin and Peggy Lee.
With a desire to do everything right, Lana and Denise have brought in some professionals to ensure the experience is top-notch. They hired local sommelier Serena Leary to consult on their wine selection, and now they offer both Savauge Spectrum and a special blend from Jack Rabbit Hill on tap. Snow Capped and Happy Hollow ciders are also available. Former Cedaredge Main Street food guru Lisa Carr has been tapped to share some of her delicious culinary creations as well.
The unique establishment has already developed a complimentary relationship with the nearby Grand Mesa Arts and Events Center, as visitors to the art and entertainment venue are encouraged to visit Sips before and after events. The owners have also cultivated a close relationship with the Town of Cedaredge and have received overwhelming support from residents all over the Western Slope representing several generations and all walks of life.
A handful of special events have already occurred at Sips, and many more are in the works. They held a Kentucky Derby party and have occasionally hosted a winemaker or a local cider company to serve behind the bar. Lana and Denise are also open to providing their space for private events if they fall on a day when the wine bar is closed. Their current hours are Tuesday through Thursday from 11 am to 9 pm, and they’re open on Friday and Saturday until 11 pm.
Denise and Lana are quick to admit that a fair amount of work has gone into opening and operating the establishment. Both owners agree that they could not have done it without the other – nor would it have been half as much fun. There is room for elegance in Delta County, and you’ll find it at Sips, although the carefully crafted space carries a vibe that is still Colorado casual. It’s the kind of place where it’s downright impossible not to loo see your glass as half full. You don’t need a reason to treat yourself to the finer things in life – you just need a place to do it with friends.
You can fill your glass at Sips at 215 W. Main Street in Cedaredge.
