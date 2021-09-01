Softball champs, The I.V Leaguers, won the tournament for Adult Co-ed Leisure and took 2nd in the league for Summer softball on Monday, July 19th. The I.V. Leaguers are sponsored by Delta Health and coached by Christine Hamilton. The co-ed leisure tournament was held July seventh through the nineteenth, and the top three competing teams were Quality Homes, The I.V. Leaguers, and Naab Farms. “We really came together as a team this year! This is the first time we have ever placed.” Meagan Brickey, co-captain stated, and coach Christine Hamilton agrees. The seven teams in the Summer league played from early May to July at the Mountain View Fields in Delta.
Fall league for both leisure and competitive divisions will start Monday, August 16th at Mountain View Fields by the high school in Delta. If anyone has questions or would like to play in the future, please call Bill Heddles Recreation Center at 970-874-0923 and talk to Whitnee Lear. Be sure to swing by Monday nights to enjoy a fun-filled night. Game times will be 6 pm and 7 pm during the initial week, 8 pm and 9 pm the following week, and will alternate each week thereafter following that schedule.
