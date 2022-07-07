Delta, Colorado—Sheriff Mark Taylor on June 28, 2022, announced that effective 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday, June 29, 2022; all stage 1 fire restrictions for unincorporated Delta County, that were enacted on June 15, 2022 will be rescinded. The decision was based on a review of fuel moisture measurements in vegetation, recent monsoon rain patterns, predicted weather patterns in the coming weeks and recommendations of fire chiefs, emergency management and public land management officials.
The Sheriff and fire protection district chiefs still encourage residents and visitors to exercise extreme caution with open fires when camping, cooking or recreating in unincorporated Delta County. When asked about the decision to rescind restrictions, Sheriff Taylor advised, “recent monsoon rain storms have brought much needed moisture to Delta County and the region, and our partners at the BLM and U.S. Forest Service expressed in coordination calls that the science suggests lifting fire restrictions. However, while restrictions will be lifted as we head into the 4th of July Holiday; I strongly urge all community members and visitors to Delta County to exercise caution when using any open flame. We remain in drought conditions and fuel moisture levels can change daily.”
The Sheriff also reminds residents that while stage 1 restrictions will be rescinded for the 4th of July holiday which means personal fireworks can be used in unincorporated Delta County; extreme caution and precautions should be taken to ensure fireworks don’t cause personal injury or fires. “If you are going to use fireworks this 4th of July, please make sure you do so responsibly and in an area clear of vegetation or flammable material, you have water on hand and that you are using legal fireworks. As a reminder, in Colorado, any firework that leaves the ground is illegal without a professional firework permit and deputies will be on patrol throughout the 4th of July weekend to ensure everyone can safely enjoy Independence Day.”
As a reminder, anyone needing to conduct open agriculture burning must take precautions to ensure the fire doesn’t escape their control or property. Prior to conducting any open burning, individuals must call the Delta County Burn line at 970-399-2955 to determine whether there are any active restrictions such as Red Flag Warnings or High Wind Warnings and leave their contact information and location of the fire they are using for agricultural purposes.
The decision to rescind Stage 1 restrictions was made alongside partner agencies including federal lands, weather partners, and surrounding counties to avoid confusion when recreating in the region. The Delta County Sheriff’s Office and Emergency Management encourage all residents to know before you go and visit westslopefireinfo.com for information on restrictions in surrounding areas and the latest fire-related information. To learn more about campfire safety, please visit www.smokeybear.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.