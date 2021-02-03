Each month during the school year, the High Country Spotlight features art and writing from local high school students. The Shopper is a proud supporter of local arts and education
If you are an educator or student who would like to contribute visual art or creative writing to this showcase, please send to content@HighCountryShopper.com accompanied by a short quote or biography on the student.
Thanks to all our local educators and young artists who are shaping the future of our communities.
For this drawing, I did the foreshortening technique to challenge myself a bit and stray away from what I know I’m capable of. I think that I used a lot of different values to establish depth wherever it was needed, like for example, in her arm. I also tried doing that circle thing Mrs. Roeber showed me in some other rough drafts which helped a lot. I tried putting a lot of detail on her shoe and even added the number on the bottom :).
Claudia Verdeja, 10th grade HHS
Hailey Emmons
1st: Volleyball Season Memories (made digitally with Procreate)
2nd: Remembering Choir Festivals (made digitally with Procreate)
Three Artists Cornhole Project:
left to right: Joslyn Kendall, Kayla Guyer, Autumn Eddy
Mr. Payan
Delta High Art @ A33
Kyra ReAnn Stevens - Hotchkiss
Developing my art honestly goes by what I'm feeling, usually. This particular piece I made for a dragon I had in a game that died. I have taken much interest in line less art, in order for me to make it happen, using the fill tool does not help for such things. It takes more time but the result is breathtaking. (Is that all I need to add lol)
It's just fun!
Nicholas Poutre, 9th Grade HHS
