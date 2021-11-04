     Each month during the school year, the High Country Spotlight features art and writing from local high school students. The Shopper is a proud supporter of local arts and education. If you are an educator or student who would like to contribute visual or written art to this showcase, please send to content@HighCountryShopper.com accompanied by a short description of the piece. 

     Thank you to all our local educators and young artists who are shaping the future of our communities. 

Students are stepping up their graphic arts game at NorthFork High School as they learn to work on iPad with Procreate. 

Shaylee Odle, Senior, wins the design contest for the Pink Night volleyball game

 Arjun Bachigalupi uses Adobe Illustrator to create a new logo for the new FBLA chapter.

Annika Knehs, “Slight Disagreement”, Junior

Faith Frazier, “Checked In”  Junior 

 Paris West,  “Flower Dreams” Junior 

 Jaylee Hall, “Faded Reality”  Sophomore

Ian Wallace