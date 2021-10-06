     Each month during the school year, the High Country Spotlight features art and writing from local high school students. The Shopper is a proud supporter of local arts and education. If you are an educator or student who would like to contribute visual or written art to this showcase, please send to content@HighCountryShopper.com accompanied by a short description of the piece. 

     Thank you to all our local educators and young artists who are shaping the future of our communities.

Amara Fancher.png

Amara Fancher - Cedaredge High School

Charcoal, pencil and conte crayon 
Ashley Valenzuela Anguiano.jpg

Ashley Valenzuela Anguiano - Cedaredge High School

Charcoal, pastel and pencil 
Devin Kilcoyne.png

Devin Kilcoyne - Cedaredge High School

Charcoal and conte crayon
Damien Altamirano.jpg

Damien Altamirano - Cedaredge High School

watercolor
Jessie Black.jpg

Jessie Black - Cedaredge High School

 Plein Air watercolor
Leila Morton.png

Leila Morton - Cedaredge High School

Charcoal and conte crayon