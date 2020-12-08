Each month during the school year, the High Country Spotlight features art and writing from local high school students. The Shopper is a proud supporter of local arts and education
If you are an educator or student who would like to contribute visual art or creative writing to this showcase, please send to content@HighCountryShopper.com accompanied by a short quote or biography on the student.
Thanks to all our local educators and young artists who are shaping the future of our communities.
Raney Moore,
Art is very inspirational for me, I love to learn about it, and get better as I progress. It lets me be creative and getaway. For this piece of art, I got my inspiration from a picture of my dog and I loved the picture and wanted to recreate it, but make it even more special.
Hosanna Marquez
The art room is a huge thing for me because it’s a way for me to de-stress. The art room is filled with so many creative fun things. My day is very stressful but when I come to the art room I’m not stressed about everything else I have to do. I can just play and have fun in the art room because there are so many possibilities.
Alex Shaw
The art room helps me be a creative person and i love that Mrs. Roeber helps me through it all. I honestly wouldn’t be such an outgoing person without art in my life and im truly grateful for her and the art class!!
Courtney Butler
I thought that working with graphic design and procreate was really fun. I find it cool how you can turn a simple picture or drawing and turn it into something amazing. I love how I can turn any of these into a cool sticker or anything like that.
Garry Galbreath
The art room helps me unleash my creativity in a beneficial way. It helps me work with materials that I may not have inside my own home. The art room is a great place for me to establish my art skills.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.