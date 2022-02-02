Each month during the school year, the High Country Spotlight features art and writing from local high school students. The Shopper is a proud supporter of local arts and education. If you are an educator or student who would like to contribute visual or written art to this showcase, please send to content@HighCountryShopper.com accompanied by a short description of the piece.
Thank you to all our local educators and young artists who are shaping the future of our communities. This month’s contributions come to us from Cedaredge High School under the direction of art teacher, Jamie Roeber.
The Art room is just not any art room, it's a CTE program, Career Technical Education in Art and Design.
First year students experience a wide variety of media to include traditional arts, fused glass, leather working, graphic design, creative practices, problem solving and so much more.
London West , 9th grade NFHS
In Creatives & Visual Thinking class, students work on story development to show that art captures cultures and brings life to our experiences.
"Symbolic Relationship" Cece Houseweart, 10th grade, NFHS
Student work through the arts like science experiments by trial and error. Faith went above and beyond combining ceramic glazes on fused glass
"Frozen Flowers" Faith Fraizer, 10th NFHS
"Iced Out" Cora Tunnell, 10th NFHS
Graphic Design and Photography leads students to develop their eye for photography and even transfer that eye to painting mediums.
"Nala" Paris West, 11th NFHS
Business for Creatives has students making resumes that go beyond the average bullet points and have them working to develop their craft in the most unique ways.
"By the Fire" Shaylee Odle, 12th NFHS
"Justice for Lady Medusa" Leona Myers, 12th NFHS
Students in Cedaredge create visual art under the direction of Pepper Foley. Students work with a variety of mediums including graphic design, oil painting, watercolor and more.
Aulyvia Nold
Izzy Cerise
Jaina Pech
Kayla Bauer
Nicoletta McKinney
Paityn Hogan
