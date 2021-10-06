Looking for a tasty treat, fresh baked bread or breakfast pastries that are out of this world in Cedaredge? Sugar Mama’s Bakeshop has it all. The new bakery offers everything from custom cakes and sweets to artisan breads and muffins and are fast becoming an integral part of the Surface Creek foodie scene.
Proprietors Willow Moreland and Tanquerae Carmack became fast friends in the 8th grade, when Willow moved to Cedaredge from Lake City, Colorado. Their friendship has grown and led them to partner in business, bringing a new service to the Cedaredge area. While their new endeavor has them both busy, they claim that at the end of the day, they are just two moms with a passion for good food and family.
Tanquerae’s baking journey began during a period when she was on a vegan diet for several years. Finding little options for vegan baked goods, she embarked on an odyssey to create her own breads and pastries, which she has been sharing with the Surface Creek community for years. She started Tanquerae’s Tasty Treats from her home under the Colorado Cottage law.
Willow always considered herself more of a cook, making quiches and savory dishes. Willow began helping her friend and they both began to dream of opening their own bake shop. Now Tanquerae and Willow have teamed up to make their business official. The name Sugar Mamas came easy as between the two of them they have six kids.
Sugar Mama’s sources goods from local growers to sell alongside their breads and pastries. When they’re not baking, they often spend time gathering fresh produce. The ladies and their families recently picked 500 pounds of peaches. The fruit will be canned to be used for fillings throughout the year. They have also been collaborating with 3 B’s Brewery in an experiment to produce apple cider infused doughnuts. The pair is grateful and excited to be both parterning with and serving the community that they love.
Willow and Tanquerae opened the doors of the bakery on Main Street in Cedaredge in June to an overwhelming response from local patrons who were eager to try the assortment of scones, muffins, cookies and more. In addition to the regular daily menu at Sugar Mama’s, which consists of cinnamon rolls, cookies, scones, muffins, breads and other confectionery delights, they offer a variety of “Flavors of the Day” consisting of hand pies, strudel, donuts and croissants. They also take custom orders with notice and will cater events.
You can stay informed on facebook and instagram for fun surprises that may be rising in the bakery like fresh baked macarons and mini cakes. You can give them a call at 970-270-8185 or better yet, stop in the shop yourself next time you are in Cedaredge.
Sugar Mamas Bakeshop is located at 290 Main Street in Cedaredge. They are open Wednesday through Saturday from 7 am to 1 pm. You can also find them at the Cedaredge Farmers Market from 8 am to 1 pm.
