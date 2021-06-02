Every May, just as public schools are preparing to close their doors for the summer, public libraries across the nation are gearing up for their biggest program of the year: Summer Reading. Dating back to the 1890’s, libraries have encouraged children to continue reading over the summer by offering programs.
Like many libraries across the country, Delta County Libraries is part of the Collaborative Summer Library Program (CSLP). According to the American Library Association’s website, “CSLP is a consortium of states working together to provide high-quality summer reading program materials for children, teens, and adults at the lowest cost possible for their public libraries.”
CSLP provides an annual theme with materials to support and guide libraries in program planning. “We are very excited about this year’s theme, “Tails and Tales,” says LaDonna Gunn, District Director of Delta County Libraries. “In a rural community that strongly embraces agriculture and the outdoors, animal-themed stories and activities should be very well-received.”
Delta County Libraries’ summer reading program includes fun activities and incentives that support reading as a life-long habit. Youth are encouraged to track their reading time over the summer and, upon completion of the reading log, are awarded a prize. Prizes include program t-shirts, books, gift certificates, and more.
In addition, the 2021 program offers programming for all ages, including take-home activity kits, digital escape rooms for teens, an all-ages writing contest, outdoor events for children, passport and BINGO activities for adults, and more.
“This program is for everyone and community support makes it possible,” says Gunn. “We are so grateful to all of our 2021 sponsors, with special thanks our major sponsors, the Kampe Foundation and Alpine Bank.”
To learn more about the 2021 Summer Reading Program and to register, contact the libraries or visit deltlibraries.org “Summer Reading,” and get ready for a summer of wagging tails and delightful tales with Delta County Libraries!
