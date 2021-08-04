Tales of Animals, Creatures and Travel
Every summer, Delta County Libraries offers exciting and relevant programming for library patrons to enjoy. This year, the “Tails and Tales” Writing Contest gave writers of all ages the opportunity to submit an original story for a chance to be published. The judging committee was comprised of local writers and teachers. The winners in every age category are presented here, in the High Country Spotlight, and will also be available to view at the libraries in August. Thank you to everyone who participated and congratulations to the winners!
0-Preschool
“Ladybug Ladybug”
By Greyson Toltz
Ladybug ladybug sing a song
Ladybug ladybug eat the bad bugs
Ladybug ladybug I love you!
K-1st Grade
“Big Shark, Little Shark”
By Silas Whittington
Little Shark says, Dad can I play?
But Little Shark doesn't know what to play.
But Dad knows what to play!
Dad says, let's play Go Fish.
And they played nicely.
The End
2nd – 3rd Grade
“The Amazing Cat”
By Tori MacKendrick
There once was a cat named Bandit. He is a cool cat. He is mostly furry, and he loves his girls, Kinzie and Tori. Bandit likes to snuggle with them and really likes it when Tori sings lullaby songs to him. However, sometimes he is naughty and likes to pee on the clothes in Tori’s room!
Sometimes Bandit likes to have brave adventures like catching mice and bringing them to the girls in the house. He likes to eat food, including some food that is not his food! One time, he stole a sausage from Tori’s plate, and grabbed a piece of bacon from the counter another morning. The girls all yell at him when he steals something!
Bandit also lives with another cat but she is annoying because Bandit wants to play with her, and all she does is swipe back at him. Sometimes Bandit will chase his girls, and sometimes they chase him. However, at the end of the day, Bandit can be found in one of the girl’s arms, snuggled up and being loved. He is a cool cat!
4th-5th Grade
“Squirrel Survives”
By Zazu Alhadeff-Racker
Squirrel looked down. A blasting noise. He saw a piece of metal, spikes spinning so fast he could barely see them. The noise yelled consistently.
Some type of metal saw, Squirrel thought.
A chainsaw!
Suddenly, it got so loud he felt he would go deaf. The tree started vibrating. Squirrel dashed out to warn the other animals who lived inside the old redwood. The tree creaked. He scrambled toward Red Squirrel's hole and jumped in. His friend was sleeping.
“Wake up!”
She jolted. “What?”
“Listen.” They bolted.
“You go.” Red Squirrel scampered down.
“WAIT!” The blasting chainsaw drowned his words. Squirrel leapt to Chipmunk's hole. He had already escaped. So did the Pileated Woodpecker. Squirrel ran to Robin's. Also, he had fled. The redwood started tilting and groaning. Squirrel got to Little Brown Bat.
“Quick!” Squirrel's shrill warning woke him up.
“Go!” The tree gained speed as it fell. The sound of the chainsaw died away. Squirrel clung to the redwood, trying to warn Owl. When Squirrel arrived he only had time to yell, “GO!!!”
Owl flew out just in time.
But squirrel didn't. And it fell. Blackness. Pain. He opened his eyes. Squirrel crawled out from under the redwood. He looked around: Branches broken, the tree cracked. Squirrel's and all of his friend's homes were ruined. He half dragged himself and half limped deeper into the forest.
A tree!
A perfect tree!
Since Squirrel had a broken leg he couldn't climb, so he started digging. Luckily, Squirrel found a huge stash of nuts, so he didn't have to collect any food while he was healing.
Squirrel healed and went to make his new home. When he finished, he heard animals outside. They were his old friends! Squirrel helped them make a home, too.
6th-8th Grade
“Bronzequill”
By Mara Peters
I wake up to a stream of sunlight coming through the front of the cave I had been sleeping in. I stand up and walk grudgingly out the door.
“Good morning sleepyhead!” said Cheimon, my neighbor, “ You know, Bronzequill, you’ve been sleeping for HOURS!”
I say, “That’s the whole point, you're supposed to sleep for a long time.”
I fly away to hunt for my breakfast, which is usually eaten at lunch. It is a deer and whatever else I can find. I look out and see a doe drinking water from a babbling stream. I swoop down, and as usual, I pick the doe up with my claws and fly back home. I start a fire and cook the deer until it’s warm and crispy. I eat half of it, knowing that Cheimon won’t catch anything and is back from hunting by now. I fly over to his cave to find it empty and a note
“ I've gone on an adventure and I won't be back for a year.”
Love, Cheimon
“Oh no! the little one won’t survive out there with no food and no protection!” I say. “I better go find her!”
I fly out and look in the air. I see a speck falling and lifting again.
I hope that's her, I think. I fly as fast as I can towards the speck and soon catch up with it.
Unluckily, it’s not her. I see a phoenix carrying a fox. “Have you seen a little griffin?” I ask. The phoenix nods and points north. “Thanks!” I shout as I fly north to my goal. I see the sun start to set and I fly down to a tree. Good enough, I think. I curl up and fall into the dark realm of sleep. I wake up and start flying yet again towards my friend. I come upon her at last, heavily breathing and about to fall asleep. I say, “Hey why don’t I come on the quest with you?”
She looks at me, surprised, and says, “Sure, I knew you would come sometime.”
I ask, “ What ARE you even looking for?”
“I’m looking for… a new beginning.” She interrupts. “ I wasn't even sure I would come back. But now I am sure I won't go back because you came.”
The End
9th – 12th Grade
“Here Be Dragons”
By Joelle Stone
Everyone knows dragons breathe fire. Everyone knows dragons devour mutton and maidens. Everyone knows dragons are vain creatures who treasure a compliment like gold.
No one knew more about dragons than Cael, an orphaned eleven-year-old smaller than a reed. His only friend was Solace, his pet lamb.
East of Cael’s poor hamlet squatted a cluster of round mountains. Beneath these dwelt Caimog the Ferocious, a dragon whose fierce and deadly reputation spread like bad breath.
Caimog demanded ten sheep a month from the surrounding villages as tribute. The villages took turns supplying the creatures - staking them to a nearby hill and cowering until the feared dragon’s flames had vanished from the sky.
When the time came for Cael’s village to provide the sheep, they discovered that there were only eight in the entire village, Solace included. Distraught, Cael cried to the Almighty One for aid. That night he dreamt of a plan that would save both Solace and the village.
After the village leaders had staked the sheep on a nearby hill, Cael stole up and sat with Solace. The satchel he carried was heavy with the plan he had scrambled to complete.
Suddenly the sheep panicked, pulling at their tethers and bleating their terror. Cael looked up. His wee heart stopped with fear.
Caimog had come.
Swooping in like a comet with fire glowing in his belly, the great dragon landed with a thud. His blazing eyes glared at the boy in disdain; his scales flashed in the moonlight.
“I count eight sheep,” Caimog growled. “Do they think a scrawny boy will account for the others?”
Cael squeaked, “No, lord! I’ve been sent with a gift for you. You know how we adore you. We admire your strength and beauty, and the tales of your prowess are widespread.”
Caimog’s eyes relished the praise.
Shaking, Cael reached into his satchel and produced a sugary cake. “As a way to honor your magnificence,” he began, putting the cake down and retreating, “we have baked thirty delicious cakes for your enjoyment. Care to try one?”
For a moment he thought Caimog was going to decline. But the dragon snatched it up, swallowing it whole. A pleased sound vibrated from his throat. Elation grew in Cael’s stomach as Caimog devoured cake after cake.
“I shall rest, before I eat the sheep,” Caimog slurred when he finished. He flopped down and was snoring instantaneously.
Cael watched the dragon’s belly move with each snore. Presently he put a hand over his mouth to hold back a giggle. It was working!
For you see, Cael had hidden several eggshells of uncooked rice in each cake. The dragon’s fiery belly was baking the rice, causing it to swell and fill Caimog’s stomach twice as much as before.
By the time Caimog snorted awake, Cael could barely contain his glee. Staggering to his feet, Caimog glanced at Cael. “I shall skip the sheep tonight,” he mumbled, and departed.
After all, everyone knows dragons have a sweet tooth.
Adults
“Avalon Remembered”
By Eileen Stewart
It was the beginning of our long-awaited vacation and family reunion in Ship Bottom, New Jersey. We had rented a ramshackle bungalow two houses from the beach. Most of the houses in this coastal town of my youth had been renovated in the last few years, one after the other, shiny and alike. But not ours. It stood alone, a testimony to our childhood days of the past. It smelled of the sea that had sighed its foamy breath into the walls, permeating the old books left for renters and infusing them with comforting mustiness. The house was perfect.
Balancing a beach umbrella in one arm and clutching my four year old daughter’s hand, we happily anticipated heading to the welcoming surf.
My brother’s grim face stopped us in the living room. “Better hold on. It’s looking a little nasty out there.” He pointed out the big window at heavy gray clouds gathering above. Setting his hands on his hips, he shook his head slightly. “Geez, on our first day here, too.”
Indeed, the wind drastically picked up, sending the striped beach towels hanging on balconies of houses across the street flying off like wayward kites. Rain followed, one drop… two drops… three drops… then in a torrent, splashing hard and sloppily on the tarred road in front of us.
We stood transfixed at the sight. I’d forgotten how intense thunderstorms could be on the East Coast. Windows shook from the assault; rain attacked the glass like bullets. My daughter’s startled brown eyes stared up at me as she gently bit her lower lip.
Then, quickly as it began, it stopped. The downpour slowed to a soft plink, plink, plink in the newly formed river in the street. A couple of renegade rafts that had broken loose from the nearby rental shop floated confidently down our road, as if daring anyone to stop them in their euphoric escape.
My young nephew and niece suddenly flashed by us and out the door. Corralling the rafts, they threw their little bodies on them, screaming in delight, sailing the street like triumphant Vikings.
Smiling, I nodded at Samantha, who quickly joined them.
Pulling an old weather-beaten wooden chair out to the front of the house, I breathed in the humid, water-drenched air and savored the warm drizzle my parched Colorado skin craved. Air and sea seemed as one. Across from me, the cottages faded in a thick misty blanket. Three children transformed into sea creatures, in their true element, astride rafts replaced by porpoises. Samantha, now a joyous mermaid, glided delicately in the shallow, gentle stream, her blonde curls in ringlets. Magical. Timeless. Complete.
I closed my eyes.
"Avalon," I murmured softly, recalling the stories of King Arthur I had so cherished as a child. "If there was an Avalon, it would make me feel like this."
Many sun-filled vacation days followed, but the enchantment of that afternoon shall always be remembered best of all.
