In 2021, the Cedaredge community will celebrate the 44th annual Cedaredge Applefest. Over the years the festival has grown to include activities for three full days, but throughout the years, one thing has remained constant: Applefest is a true community event, celebrating the bounty of the Surface Creek Valley by showcasing local apples, ag, art, music, crafters and businesses.
In September 1904 the ladies of the Women of Woodcraft set aside a day to hold what would be known as the Harvest Home Festival in Cedaredge. The object of the festival was to gather specimens of products from this beautiful valley and place them on exhibit as a shining example of what can be produced here in the Surface Creek Valley. The first Harvest Home Festival was held in the Cedaredge Hall Building, and it was estimated some 200 people attended the festival over two days.
September 18, 1906, was the date set for the third Harvest Home Festival in Cedaredge. The new Champion building, still standing at 180 W Main St., was nearing completion and was the site of the exhibit hall. There were five long tables set up in the Champion Building covered with all kinds of fruits and vegetables grown in the area. Attendees were reportedly all amazed at what was being grown in the valley! Prizes were awarded for the best exhibits. The festival included races in the afternoon, and a literary program and a dance in the evening for entertainment. Some of the events for the day included horse races, burro races, foot races, a ladies’ race, wheelbarrow races, three-legged races, sack races and a cracker eating contest! In the evening a large dinner was planned by the women and was served at the Cedaredge Hall Building. There was a lot of entertainment with music and dancing – and the hall was too small for all those wanting to dance!
By 1913 the new Eckert High School had been built and the first Harvest Festival for the Surface Creek Valley was held there and was very successful. The festival was held there in 1914 and 1915. During World War I the celebrations were suspended until after the war. By 1923 the Cedaredge Community Church held a bazaar at the church, put on by the Calendar Club. The event was referred to as the Harvest Home Festival.
In the 1930s the Harvest Home Festival name had changed to the Harvest Festival, and exhibits were held at the Cedaredge High School auditorium for several years. The students were very involved in putting on the festival, along with the Cedaredge Community Church. In 1936, Vista Bayfield, a senior at Cedaredge High School, was crowned queen of the Harvest Festival.
During the 1940s, there was very little celebration going on in the valley until after the end of the World War II. There wasn't another Harvest Festival until September 1958 and it was associated with the newly organized Little Britches Rodeo. It was a busy weekend with a parade, rodeos every day and evening, Friday through Sunday. The first rodeo had 54 contestants and a queen contest. The Harvest Festival and Little Britches both celebrated together for a number of years until the Little Britches changed their schedule to the first week in July of 1970.
The name Cedaredge Harvest Festival was finally changed to Applefest in 1978 and was operated by the newly formed Cedaredge Chamber of Commerce. Many vendors with crafts, food and political candidates came to be a part of the two-day event. Several hundred attended. By 1980 there were several thousand who attended with close to two hundred vendors present. Tourists were encouraged to stop for sightseeing or to purchase fresh, seasonal fruit, which was known as some of the “best in the West.” By 1987 the Surface Creek Valley Historical Society was organized and became a drawing card for people to stop and visit the new museum. In 1991 the new scenic and historic byway was approved and dedicated on Highway 65 over Grand Mesa, which brought more tourists to the area and to Applefest.
Over the last 44 years, Applefest has grown into one of the largest gatherings on the Western Slope of Colorado to promote locally produced fruit and other attractions in the Surface Creek Valley and Western Colorado. Held the first full weekend of October, Applefest not only celebrates the bounty and the community spirit of Cedaredge, but coincides with the display of fall colors on Grand Mesa. We invite you to come and see the beauty of the area, enjoy fresh-from-the-tree fruit and the small-town atmosphere – we know you will enjoy the weekend!
Ronn Brewer is a past Mayor of the Town of Cedaredge and served on the Town’s Historic Preservation Board for many years. He is the author of “A History of the Surface Creek Valley and the Town of Cedaredge.”
