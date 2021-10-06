On the west side of Redlands Mesa a dusty uphill road leads to Burritt Road. The unassuming aspect of the lane belies the rich history of the Burritt family. The Burritts still live on the family acreage and keep the home fires burning in Delta County. One Burritt progeny, John Jr., continues to live in the house built by his grandfather, John Leslie, in the early 1900s.
Their story began in the early 1900s in Tongue Creek, northwest of Eckert, where John Leslie (born in 1896) lived on the homestead built by his parents, Fred and Isabelle Burritt. The old cabin still stands on the property, one of the treasures of Delta County history that dot the landscape.
John Leslie’s father sent him to farm family land on Redlands Mesa in 1913, when he was a lad of 17. The first challenge that John L. and his brother, Fred, took on was to remove a large stand of diseased apple trees that were planted in the 1880s. They did this without the modern boon of tractors, but with time-honored sweat and stock.
John Leslie met a young school teacher, Iona McPherson, while he was establishing his farm and while she was teaching at the one-room Redlands Mesa School. They married in 1923. After buying out his father and brother, they built the family home with logs that John L. hauled, by horse and buggy, from Grand Mesa.
Iona has her own backstory. She grew up at her family homestead, the McPherson Ranch, in the lower end of Utah’s Desolation Canyon. According to Western lore, the McPherson homestead lay directly in the path of various outlaws on the run with posses on their trail. “Flat Nose George, Joe Walker and Butch Cassidy” are some of the bandits who dropped in for food or fresh horses. Jim McPherson, Iona’s father noted that, “The outlaws were generally a lot nicer folks than the posse chasing ‘em.”
John Leslie had initially planned to work the land to finance his studies in pursuit of a law degree, but farming overtook that youthful ambition. John channeled his energies into working the land, no easy task in those times before irrigation came to the mesa. John Leslie’s grandson, Brad, describes him as a resourceful farmer who practiced successful crop rotation, then selling the hay to ranchers who would transport their cattle to feed right out of the field. The composted alfalfa and manure made for a bumper crop when the next growing season came around.
When the alfalfa business declined, John took to planting sugar beets for Holly Sugar in Delta. In the 1930s, with the Great Depression hitting the country hard, the managers of Holly Sugar reset the pay scale for these farmers at a considerably lower rate, bypassing an earlier agreement. John Leslie balked at the decision and took it upon himself to organize local farmers. As a relative explains, “When John knew something wasn’t right, he would fight to make it right. He was a man of his word.” The pressure was successful, but John earned the enmity of the Holly Sugar bigwigs and it is suggested that the executives discussed putting out a hit out on John – which never came to pass.
The Burritts maintained a commitment to their community. Iona’s daughter-in-law relates their generosity to families in need. She remembers that Iona always canned more than her own family could eat so that there would be plenty for families in need. Along with a prolific garden and orchard, the Burritts raised turkeys, rabbits and cows. There was always a portion of this bounty for anyone who had a family to feed with less resources.
Iona was also instrumental in bringing electricity to Redlands Mesa. According to her granddaughter, Janet, “Iona Burritt traveled Delta County far and wide, encouraging residents to sign a petition to bring rural electricity to this area. When it was time for electing the board of directors, she wanted to run but John Leslie was elected to the board. Needless to say, that didn’t please her since she felt her hours of stumping made it possible.”
John L taught his sons to work, hunt, fish, run and ice skate when they were young. He helped his son, John Ray, build Rim Rock Ski Area east of the Alexander Lodge on Grand Mesa, with a rope tow for skiing. They cleared more than five acres of spruce to build the lodge.
John Ray proved to be an outstanding athlete. He was active at Western State College, which he attended on an athletic scholarship and he was successful in many biathlon events. He went on to compete in the 1960 Winter Olympics, earning 14th place in the biathlon in Squaw Valley, the best finish by any American until 2006. John Ray didn’t rest on his laurels, however. He introduced thousands of kids to the joys of cross-country skiing.
The offspring of John Leslie and Iona have inherited the pioneer values and made their own contributions to Delta County. While we live in a different world, the Burritts we know and love maintain the values of the couple that stood up to big business, whose family watched outlaws pass their home, who fed neighbors in hard times and who helped build a means to bring water to thirsty crops on the Mesa. They became educators, civil servants, builders, farmers, athletes, administrators, engineers and, above all, engaged citizens.
