Delta County is home to some of the longest-running, Americana-flavored festivals in the state. From mid-summer Cherry Days to the wintertime Parade of Lights, folks from near and far have gathered for these time-honored traditions that define our communities. Reverberations from last year’s losses of these cherished events were felt countywide. Businesses suffered, reunions were canceled, and families were forced to relay the disappointing news to kids. But the world is turning the page on COVID-19, and it appears that our beloved celebrations are back on this summer. With a little cooperation of the Delta County Health Department guidelines, Organizers are doing all that they can to make these events safe to attend and just as fun as ever.
Greg Rajnowski, Delta County’s environmental health director, held an online Q and A forum in February to address the upcoming festival season's policies and practices in Delta County. Rajnowski presented an optimistic outlook towards the coming months and claimed that there was no foreseeable reason why outdoor events could not take place as long as they follow some safety guidelines. His advice to planning committees is to plan for events following the current level guidelines at the time of the events.
Both vaccine and the warmer summer months will play a part in a gradual but cautious return to normalcy. Because the majority of festivals take place outdoors, it decreases the safety concerns for the celebrations. However, Rajnowski stressed the continued need to reduce the likelihood of viral transmission through thoughtful planning and design. Placement of booths and food vendor protocols will have to be taken into consideration. He recommends that one-way directional traffic flow patterns should be established, vendors may be required to wear masks, and attendees may be encouraged to do the same.
These yearly celebrations are so crucial to the vitality of the community and ourselves. They stimulate the local economy, promote positive images of our area to visitors, and dramatically impact our emotional well-being. Many of these events offer a time to reunite with families and classmates. Returning former residents and visitors from afar fill local lodging and patronize area shops and restaurants. After having lived through a year without our cherished festivities, it is painfully obvious just what the far-reaching implications of a season without them can mean. Fortunately, we’re on target to embrace the return of music, food, and fun in the sun once again.
Here is a list of some of the area festivals that are gearing up for their return to Delta County:
Crawford Pioneer Days - A beloved parade, ridiculous outhouse races, and down-home community spirit has defined this celebration of the early founders of Crawford country. The celebration builds to a crescendo with a fireworks display over Crawford Reservoir that is always a crowd pleaser. Crawford Pioneer Days will take place June 11 and 12.
Paonia Cherry Days - The longest-standing Colorado festival is back! This hometown homage to the fruit that made Paonia famous is always centered around the 4th of July weekend. Arts and crafts vendors, music, and the famous Cherry Days Parade are just some of what’s on tap in this festival, an authentic slice of Americana. This year Cherry Days will take place 2nd 3rd and 4th, with the 3rd being the center of activities this. year.
Deltarado Days - The 86th annual Deltarado Days will commence once again from July 22 through July 26. A tradition that honors the local farmers and ranchers near Delta, Deltarado Days features a downtown parade, a professional rodeo, a classic car show, a boot-stompin' street dance, and more.
Delta County Fair - This year will mark the 115th anniversary for this county-wide event. The fair spreads over 7 days and nights of family fun for all ages, with events including the annual parade, rodeos, and of course the time-honored animal shows by area 4-H and FFA members. Take a step back in time and enjoy the rich heritage of the annual Delta County Fair, occurring this year from July 31 through Aug 7.
Pickin’ in the Park - The North Fork valley finishes the dog days of summer with a celebration of music. Each Thursday evening throughout August in the Paonia Town Park, Pickin’ Productions hosts free live music, libations, and food vendors to an appreciative crowd of neighbors, families, and travelers alike. Bring your low-backed lawn chairs down to the park and enjoy the shows.
Mountain Harvest Festival - This festival celebrates a locally focused harvest of art, food, spirits, and music. It features a host of local musicians, a chili cook-off, vendors in the park, a grape stomp, farm tours, and more. This year, Mountain Harvest Festival is scheduled to take place from September 23 through September 26.
Cedaredge Applefest - When the nights start to get crisp, it’s time for Applefest in Cedaredge. This long-standing celebration features vintage car and motorcycle shows, live music, and streets lined with over 250 vendors! Oh, and apples - lots of apples! Don’t miss the return of this spectacular event, happening October 7 through October 10.
Please check in with the various event organizers concerning rules and regulations for each festival as restrictions may change throughout the season. The High Country Shopper publishes comprehensive, event guides for Cherry Days, Deltarado Days, Delta County Fair and Applefest, and information and links to all festivals can be found online at HighCountryShopper.com.
