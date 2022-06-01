What’s better than cheese and comedy? Well, not much, in my opinion- except maybe a comedy about cheese. We’re in luck because that’s the star of this year’s Melodrama: CHEESE! The Crawford Melodrama Players proudly present Dairy Daze or, She Fell Down by the Churn but Now She’s Feeling Butter as part of Crawford Pioneer Days.
After the death of her father, Belinda Buttermilk isn’t sure if she can keep the buttermilk dairy and cheesery running. She decides to hire our hero, Curdson Whey, as the new head cheese maker. Here enters the villain, Lionel Limburger, Federal Cheese Inspector. Can Curdson stop Lionel’s evil plot? Can Belinda overcome her fears? Find out at the Dessert (and cheese) Theater held Thursday, June 9th at 6:30pm at Crawford Town Hall. Tickets are $6 and can be picked up at Lazy J Coffee Shop or Crawford Town Hall, or by calling Katie at 970-201-3423. Performances also take place on Saturday, June 11th at 11:30am & 1:30pm by donation. Proceeds go to the SAIL Senior Balance and Exercise Program in the North Fork Valley.
I was fortunate enough to speak with the script writer and mastermind behind the melodrama, Rick Steckel. When asked what his inspiration was for this year’s plot he responded, “Mostly I wanted to name a character ‘Curds and Whey.’ A lot of times we start with the character names and build from there.” Rick has been part of the Crawford Melodrama for 42 years. He was 17 when the first performance took place in 1980. He starred as the villain, Effingham Leffingwell in The Wild and Wooly West, donning a glued-on mustache and reciting 187 lines. Rick has written six melodramas so far and has no plans to stop anytime soon. The show must go on, right?
The essence of melodrama is simplicity. Each one has a clearly stereotyped villain, hero and heroine. “That is universal, as far as melodramas go,” said Rick. I think we can all use a bit of classic good vs. evil, with good overcoming in the end. Much of entertainment these days has multiple winding plots and a long laundry list of characters to keep up with.
The original melodramas were designed mainly for uneducated folks who wanted something simple to enjoy. Because they held open air performances and lines were delivered directly to audience members, the actors used overly expressive motions and tones. Rick believes, “In a perfect world, the people watching who can’t hear, still know what’s going on because of the big gestures and expressions.”
Come celebrate this timeless way of entertaining. The show may be slightly cheesy, but it’s guaranteed to make everyone in the family laugh their derrieres off!
