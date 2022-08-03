England introduced the world's first railroad in 1825, and the Americans quickly adopted the new technology. The signing of the Pacific Railway Act in 1862 by president Lincoln brought the much anticipated arrival of trains to Denver as gold had been discovered in the nearby mountains in the 1850s. Colorado’s population grew five-fold during the 1870s as the railroad brought more newcomers to the front range of the Rockies. Plans were soon laid to take the rails west into the heart of the rockies and eventually on to the Western Slope and beyond.
The benefits created by railroad construction through southwestern Colorado were fundamental for the development of the region during the end of the nineteenth century. The arrival of the railway influenced every aspect of the economy and social life in the burgeoning towns. The major railroad companies vying for first rights to the new territory had a primary interest in serving Colorado’s prosperous mining districts, but other commodities would also benefit from the arrival of the iron horse. The railways would also bring culture from cosmopolitan cities that helped shape the new frontiers.
Much of the development of the state can be traced to the Denver & Rio Grande Railroad. Visionary army officer General William J. Palmer was determined to build a corridor through the heart of the Rockies, connecting lines as far south as Mexico and over the divide to link with the railways in Salt Lake City. Several spurs were planned to serve the mining settlements throughout the mountains, and Gunnison was the first target to be reached. The Atchison, Topeka & Santa Fe offered fierce competition as both companies raced to lay tracks over the Royal Gorge. The race resulted in violence between rival railroad workers and hired guns, including famed gunfighter and lawman Bat Masterson. The two-year feud became known as the Royal Gorge Railroad War.
The outcome of this construction race typified the determination of Palmer, who poured tremendous capital, ingenuity, and labor into the endeavor to outdistance his competitors. He implemented a narrow-gauge rail system throughout the state, which was said to be superior for climbing and hugging tight curves in the steep country. In August of 1881, Gunnison was reached by way of Marshall Pass. The arrival was greeted with cheers from residents of the town, but Palmer was already looking ahead to the daunting Black Canyon, which lay between him and his goal to reach Grand Junction and the lucrative route to Salt Lake. The canyon, was described as the “roughest, most hilly and cut up land” by Captain John W. Gunnison, but Palmer and his men were committed to cutting a path.
Though he was initially set on lining the entire 53-mile length of the Black, his surveyors, who undertook treacherous expeditions through the lower stretches, convinced him that 15 miles would be sufficient. Famed author Rudyard Kipling, who rode through the canyon on one of the first voyages, said, “There was a glory and a wonder and a mystery about the mad ride, of which I felt keenly aware enough to offer prayers for the safety of the train.” At the western end of the narrow gauge’s route through the canyon lay the tent camp of Cimarron, which would soon become a thriving way station that served the likes of Sam Hartman and other cattlemen who brought their stock from Black Mesa bound for Denver meat markets.
After clearing Cerro Summit, it was all downhill to Montrose and Delta as tracks were laid in the Uncompahgre Valley. The train's arrival in Delta coincided with the town's incorporation following the abrupt removal of the indigenous Utes in 1882. The following year, Delta County split from Gunnison County as the population of the city of Delta grew rapidly along with the nearby towns of Austin, Crawford, Cedaredge, Hotchkiss, and Paonia. While the railroad had been instrumental in the development of mining towns from various spurs along the railway, it had profound cultural effects on frontier towns like Delta, where opera performers were soon brought in by rail, and the comforts of technology from Denver and beyond quickly found its way west.
In 1896, the Rio Grande Delta, a subsidiary of the D&RG, was chartered to build the North Fork line. Completed in 1902, this spur served the fruit-growing towns of Paonia and Hotchkiss. Fruit packing sheds grew exponentially as the possibility to quickly ship apples, peaches, pears, and more across the state and beyond was suddenly a reality. Icehouses, like the one in Austin, made use of carbon dioxide springs and created the ice to pack fruit in for the long journey to all points east.
The arrival of the first train to Hotchkiss in September of 1902 was celebrated with some fanfare. Three passenger cars full of visitors from Delta, who made the journey in a fraction of the usual two-day trip by horse and buggy, were treated to a dinner and a recently harvested bounty of fruit from local orchards. Mayor George Duke officiated the ceremonies, which consisted of a baseball game between players from Hotchkiss and Paonia and a boxing exhibition between two professional pugilists who arrived on the train. The railroad had a decisive impact on the fruit industry, which had grown up around Hotchkiss and Paonia. A thousand boxcar loads of fruit were shipped in 1904 alone.
The route was later extended to the coal areas around Somerset in western Gunnison County, where it served the new coal mines and would eventually become the line's single destination after the standard line replaced the narrow-gauge tracks. The D&RG had already found its way to nearby Crested Butte by way of Gunnison. There were plans to take the line up and over McClure Pass to the mines in the Crystal River Valley. However, the lucrative relationship with the coal companies and the easy access from Delta put an end to further forays from the D&RG shareholders.
The industries of fruit, coal and cattle were all well served by the arrival of the Denver and Rio Grande. The railroad also had a profound impact on settlements throughout Delta County. While the railways continued north and west to eventually achieve the epoch completion of the Utah extension through Salt Lake City, the communities of Delta, Paonia and Hotchkiss were reaping many benefits from the arrival of the iron horse. Not only was commerce allowed to expand exponentially, but passenger travel and rapid access to the Front Range presented its own advantages.
The Denver and Rio Grande Railroad opened the largest and most successful narrow-gauge rail network in the United States. At its pinnacle in the mid-1880s, the D&RG contained the largest network of track in North America, covering 2,783 miles in all. Most of that track was eventually either replaced by standard gauge line or abandoned altogether. Many of the passes in Colorado, like Rollins Pass and Boreas Pass, once held railroad tracks, and you can sometimes see evidence of the old beds if you look hard enough. Most of the tracks through the Black Canyon are now submerged beneath the waters of the Morrow Point Reservoir.
The rapid rate at which the interconnecting veins of tracks were laid through the Rockies is staggering. Boom towns that appeared in Western Colorado owe their existence to the railroad’s arrival. The cash crop of sugar beets that put Delta on the map during the early part of the 20th century relied heavily on the Denver and Rio Grande line, forever changing the demographics of the town. While the railways in Delta County are now primarily used for transporting lumber, coal and more recently, marble, several lines still exist, and the familiar sound of railcars bending the tracks at night are a constant reminder of the revolutionary machine that transformed the west.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.