Howdy Folks, I’m the Garden Guy and this is the first installment of my new monthly column in the High Country Shopper’s Spotlight. Every month I will be bringing you informative articles about veggie gardening, perennial gardening, landscaping, and a whole slew of topics from how to plant seeds to how to prune trees and everything in between. Folks can also email me at gardenguy@highcountryshopper.com with questions about gardening. Now that you know the lowdown, let’s get started…
What’s better to talk about in the spring than seed planting? It’s April and it’s time to get those seeds out and decide what you are going to grow this year.
Most plants can be started from seed, some being easier than others. Most people like to stick to the veggies, so we’ll talk about those today (don’t worry, we will cover other seeds in future episodes).
When it comes to veggies, you’ve got your cool-season crops and your warm-season crops, both of which can be started in April, but they need different environs. Cool season crops can be started outside. and are the easiest. Most of your warm-season crops must be started inside and transplanted to your garden when the soil warms up (usually around mid-May or June 1st depending on where you live in our extremely varied climate region).
So, cool-season crops, let’s go there first. We’re talking lettuce, spinach, scallions, carrots, peas, bok choi, collards, cilantro, radish, daikon, beets and chard, salad greens like tatsoi, hon tsai tai, mustard and arugula. There are others but this is a good start for any gardener. Broccoli, cabbage and onions are also considered cool-season crops, but I prefer to start these inside (and did already back in February) and transplant them out. It is not unheard of to plant broccoli and cabbage directly in the garden, and being that it is April when you are reading this, that is probably your best bet. As for onions, at this point, you will need to get starts from somewhere and plant them out as soon as you can get a bed dug. I prefer to start my cabbage and broccoli inside and set them out as plants, because I like to spread them throughout the garden instead of growing them in one bed, and I get an earlier harvest (but that is just my style, and I am just one garden guy).
Now your hot-season crops include tomatoes, peppers, eggplant, squashes like zukes, cukes, melons, winter squash, and pumpkins. Corn and beans are also hot-season crops, but they are planted directly in the garden when the soil warms to 65 degrees, which is usually around mid-May to early June (I wait for the sunflowers to sprout and they let me know the soil is just about warm enough). There are other hot-season crops, but these are the common ones, so I’ll just chat it up on these today (I have to save something for future episodes). The nightshades - tomatoes, peppers and eggplant - need to be either purchased as plants locally or started on your own. Peppers and eggplant are slow growers, and I prefer to start mine at the beginning of March. Tomatoes are wicked-fast growers, and I usually don’t get mine started until the beginning of April, so I can set them out in the garden by June first. I’m a firm believer in starting with smaller more vigorous plants rather than larger ones that will take more time to get adjusted after transplanting. Flowers that come on your tomatoes, peppers and eggplants should be pinched off and composted (or eaten), and plants with fruit on them already should be avoided altogether (in my opinion, but I’m just one Garden Guy with a lot of opinions). It looks tempting, but generally a plant bearing fruit will put all its energy into fruit production and never get established enough to produce an abundance. It’s worth the wait (unless all you want is one little tomato, then by all means buy that baby). For me the jury is still out on whether it is better to direct-seed the squashes or to start with transplants. I’ve tried both and had successes and lessons (there are no failures) both ways. If you choose to start plants, it should be around mid to late April. These babies pop in about a week and grow like a banshee from the start. Go directly to the garden with these guys along with the corn and beans.
As a general rule, all of these seeds should be sown to a depth of about 2-3 times the size of the seed: beans, corn and peas deep; tomatoes, peppers, lettuce and cabbage not so much; cold season crops when the soil can be worked; hot season when the soil is warm to the touch (about 60 degrees) and after concern for frost (which really could be anytime around here, but generally safe after mid-May).
Well, I hope you learned something. I know I have. Thanks for joining me and until next time Happy Gardening!
~The Garden Guy
*Send your questions to gardenguy@highcountryshopper.com
The Garden Guy is known by many names, but most commonly Wind Clearwater, and has been enjoying horticulture and landscaping for over 25 years.
