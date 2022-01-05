Howdy Folks, and welcome to another brilliant episode of The Garden Guy, one man’s attempt to make a name for himself in a small town periodical while at the same time help folks with the one thing he finds most important in life, gardening (I hope my kids aren’t reading this). Since, it’s wintertime, and most folks have put gardening out of their minds for at least a short period of time (it never really leaves us), and you are all probably tired of reading my ramblings, I decided to talk to another garden guy (but not THE Garden Guy, notice the difference) about his experience and insight into the plant world. So, this month, I’m going to share with you an interview with Shane Smith, a local resident of the North Fork Valley who was director and founder of the Cheyenne Botanical Gardens until 2018. Without further adieu, Shane Smith:
Garden Guy: So, tell me a little bit about how you got into gardening.
Shane Smith: Well, I started off going to school at Colorado Mountain College, and had no idea what I wanted to do, but then I took a plant class there, kind of a native plant ID class. That only lasted a year and a quarter, or year and a half. That got me interested in the whole field of agriculture and growing things. Although, I did work in my mom’s backyard garden and fell in love with her strawberry patch, I was like, “Wow! This is better than candy, you know.” I loved to go out and weed the strawberries. So, then I went to CSU [Colorado State University]and naturally I walked up to the school of agronomy, and they said “What do you want to do with your career in agriculture?” and I said “I don’t know, I want to grow stuff.” and they said, “Why do you want to do that?” and I said, “I just want to have fun.” And they looked at me like, “You’re a crazy kid.” and they said “I think you need to go to the horticulture school. They are more like you over there.” {laughs} So I went over to the horticulture school and never turned back. I minored in pomology (the study of fruit trees) ‘cause I hung out in this valley a lot as a young man. I did an internship in this valley for CSU. I thought I was going to end up being a fruit grower. So, I went to my professor and said, “Don’t make me take the greenhouse class.” I grew up in Denver working in greenhouses in high school and I really came to not like it. It was just hot and hard labor and you didn’t even get a tan. He said, “Okay you can probably graduate without a greenhouse class.” So I did. But towards the end of my college career I started getting intrigued by solar greenhouses. The first couple solar greenhouses books had come out. I was fascinated with it. So, I wanted to do a Masters program in solar heated greenhouses mostly for home food production. They said, “There’s no money for it. You can research potatoes for potato chips, we got money for that.” I was like, “No, I’m not going to do that with my life” {laughs}. Then I heard they were building a solar heated greenhouse in Cheyenne [Wyoming]. So, I started going up there and visiting with them. Then I started volunteering…they were building one of the largest solar heated greenhouses in the nation at the time, 5000 square feet. They finished building it, looked around and said “Well, who around here knows how to work in greenhouses?” and I was like, “Well, I do.” and they said “Great! you’re the director.” All said, from beginning to end I ran that thing for 41 years. It was a lot of fun, my idea of having a career that would be fun, actually was.
GG: What type of plants were you growing at the greenhouse?
SS: We grew 50,000 bedding plants and that was a February through mid-June process.
GG: And that was a commercial operation?
SS: The city said, “Why would we take on a botanic garden? Cities our size don’t have botanic gardens.” Well, we [told them] there would be tourism…we’re employing seniors, kids, and disabled folks, that’s a value to your social services, doing horticultural therapy. In our first nine years East of town we [sold] bedding plants. I said, “Why don’t we grow the city park’s bedding plants and that way you don’t have to buy them anymore.” They said, “Great! That will save us money, too.”
And then we grew food. Primarily for our volunteers, because 90% of the physical labor in the gardens was provided by volunteers, and we just didn’t have the money to hire staff. One of their [benefits] was, we would grow food and they would take it home. We would grow salad greens in the winter and we would grow fruiting crops in the summer. That’s normal passive solar “smarts,” if you can’t turn the heat up, you change the plants to the time. So, when it’s colder and cloudier in wintertime, you grow your greens and cold crops. When March would roll around, we would start sowing all the fruiting crops. We grew tomatoes, greenhouse cucumbers, squash. Of course, we had fun tropical [plants], just because it was a botanic garden/conservatory. So, we had coffee and figs and bananas and some tropical flowers to provide some fragrance.
During the first nine years we also had a chicken coop and beehives. We raised turkeys and chickens and geese, but we had to drop that.
This concludes Part 1 of our interview with Shane Smith. Stay tuned next month when Shane reveals his philosophy on “Ruthless Gardening” and talks about horticultural therapy and crevice gardening. Hope you’ve enjoyed NOT reading my rants for a change. Thanks for joining us, and if you are doing it, as always folks, Happy Gardening! The Garden Guy is still taking questions or comments at gardenguy@highcountryshopper.com
