Howdy Folks, and welcome to the greatest part of your life (or at least ONE of the greatest parts), another episode of The Garden Guy, where one man attempts to lead the masses into a gardening frenzy with mere words. Sometimes that is a trick, however, being that it is May, I am surprised that you even have time to read this article, because gardening is gearing up to full swing by now and if you haven’t gotten started…well…you may be reading too many papers and haven’t been paying enough attention to The Garden Guy. Have no fear though folks, because May is our time to shine, and to really dig in and get dirty (puns intended).
There are no questions to answer this week, because you are all becoming garden gurus yourselves – obviously from reading my articles…(or, there is always that chance that absolutely no one is reading and therefore there is no one to ask questions, however unlikely that is). Either way, this affords The Garden Guy the opportunity to launch right into his own personal agenda.
At this point (because you read the last episode, right?) most of you have probably already gotten going with the cool season crops like lettuce, spinach, carrots, onions, chard, beets, etc. (and if you haven’t, put down the paper and go get them in the ground for crying out loud!) Now it’s time to start thinking about and planning the warmer season crops like tomatoes, peppers, squash/melons, corn and beans. Some of your cool season crops, like carrots, beets, lettuce, scallions, and greens can continue to be planted in succession through May and into early June to prolong your harvest, if you have the space and vigor for that level of gardening. But most of the warm season crops are going to be a one time planting (save for beans) so you better get it right the first time.
So, I want to set one thing straight here folks, no matter what it seems like outside on some of these fantastic warm days in mid-Spring, what is generally considered the last “safe” frost date on our glorious Western Slope of Colorado is June 1st. This means that planting anything that is tender to frost before that date (tomatoes, peppers, corn, beans, squashes/melons), could end up being a sad disappointment if a 28 degree night comes crashing down on those sweet little tomato plants you purchased from some local nursery. Or even worse, ones that you painstakingly planted inside and babied along until you just couldn’t do it anymore and during that wonderful warm week in early May, you just went and put them in the ground, and BAM! ol’ Mother Nature comes on down and spanks you the next week with a 26 degree night. Now, of course there are varying climates all over our region and folks in the lowlands around Olathe and Delta, can probably get away with a little earlier planting than those folks that live up on the mesas in the North Fork Valley. But when it comes to gardening, better safe than sorry, and waiting that extra couple of weeks will most likely make for more vigorous plants in the end. Even if the temperature does not drop drastically in May, the temperature of the soil is the real factor for these warm season crops. Transplants like tomatoes and peppers will languish like bored high school students and may even rot if it gets cold and wet for a week. Direct seeded crops like beans and corn can take forever to sprout and may even rot in the ground before they see the light of day if the soil is too wet and cold.
However, there are a few ways to get started early with some of these crops so that you can start eating those luscious garden delights just a few weeks earlier. And The Garden Guy is here to help you get that jump on all that (as always, looking out for your well being.)
The simplest way to protect your tenders and warm up the ground a little early is a floating row cover, also called Remay or frost blanket. This is a spun polyester blanket that is light weight and comes in several different thicknesses with each thickness providing varying degrees of protection. Obviously, the thicker the cloth, the more protection against cold, however, the less light that can get through (generally not a huge issue, and the frost protection is worth it). I also like these blankets because they help retain moisture in the soil while things are germinating, and they keep the wind and the deer off of your plants. I don’t particularly like how they look and that they are made of spun plastic, but hey, nothing is perfect…except the garden, of course.
The next level of protection would be what I like to call the mini hoop house. Basically, a small greenhouse built using curved ½” PVC pipe (or any flexible rod like material ie: willows, metal, get creative) with a covering of clear polyethylene plastic. This little guy just stands about 18”-24” off the ground. I generally secure the PVC by putting a piece of rebar in the ground on either side of the garden bed and bending a length over the bed and securing it on the other side by sliding it over another piece of rebar. These “purlins” are spaced down the bed about 2 feet apart. The poly is stretched over the top and held down with rocks or other lengths of rebar. Be sure and open this baby up if it’s a warm day, because it can quickly get too hot, then close it up again at night.
My personal favorite season extender is the cold frame, which is basically a miniature greenhouse built right over your garden bed. These can be constructed from any type of lumber (I prefer reclaimed or rough cut from the local mill over plywood). A piece of glass (preferably) or rigid plastic (polycarbonate) is used as the cover. I build mine so that the wall on the south is about 6 inches tall (to avoid shading too much of the bed) and the back wall (on the north) is up to 2 feet tall (to allow room for plant growth). After the danger for frost passes, the cover can be removed to allow taller crops to grow to their maximum height. This is also a solar oven so be sure to open it up even a little during the day and close it up at night.
All of these techniques can also be used at the tail end of the season to help extend plants past that cold freeze we get oftentimes in late September or early October.
Alas, as always, so much to say and only a thousand words to say it in. Good luck this month, folks, and remember only take on what you will enjoy throughout the whole season.
Until next time, Happy Gardening!
